Wave Racer Releases Music Video for Single 'Summer Rain'

Australian artist Wave Racer has released the official video for new single 'Summer Rain' featuring Kwame, out July 30th via the new Astral People Recordings imprint.

Watch the music video below!



The colourful visuals show Wave Racer and hip-hop vocalist Kwame on complementary energies, with the latter enthusiastically bopping around while the Australian talent takes a more laid back approach. The contrasting moods ideally bring to life the ultra-textured sound cultivated by Wave Racer's production on 'Summer Rain'.



"The music video is an attempt to represent the way my brain visualises music using tightly timed lighting, colour washes, and movement in a defined space," says Wave Racer. "I wanted to create and capture a visual space that committed the kinetic sensation of the music to memory, and using programmed lights in a physical space felt like the best way to achieve that. Having Kwame along for the ride in bringing the space to life as a functional performance space within this concept was exhilarating," he added.



Following a 2.5 year hiatus, 'Summer Rain' marks the official return of Wave Racer, as wel as the second of two new singles marking his first original content since 2015. After breaking onto the scene with widely praised hits 'Streamers' and 'Rock U Tonite' as well as his Flash Drive EP, Wave Racer went on to remix a number of high profile artists including Foster The People, Snakehips, Duke Dumont, and Flume. He joined Disclosure and Chromeo on tour as well as making appearances at major festivalsCoachella, Life Is Beautiful, and Splendour In The Grass.



Featured rapper Kwame is a fellow Australian, who first rose to prominence when rapperASAP Ferg invited him to freestyle on stage at The Metro Theatre in Sydney. Kwamewent on to win a slot opening up Australia's premiere festival Splendour in the Grass and to support a wide range of artists on tour including Migos, 6lack, and Skepta.



A co-op based label, the launch of Astral People Recordings comes as leading independent music company [PIAS] partners with Australian management and touring company Astral People and Intertia Music. Operated by Vichara Edirisinghe and Tom Huggett, Astral People has been a continuously evolving project with arms in management, events, festivals, and publishing. A natural progression lead to the addition of a record label under the Astral People umbrella, with Wave Racer's 'Auto' and 'Summer Rain' landing the first releases.



After an extended period away, 'Summer Rain' represents a new chapter for Wave Racer, the story of one of electronic music's most idiosyncratic artists. The official video is a perfect pairing for the upbeat anthem, out just in time for the peak of summer.





