Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, C3 Presents, and Live Nation Announce Partnership to Program and Operate Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Today, Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, C3 Presents, and Live Nation Entertainment announced an exciting partnership that will bring top music and entertainment talent as well as diverse, community-driven programming to Waterloo Greenway's Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Waterloo Greenway was publicly introduced last August by Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, formerly called Waller Creek Conservancy, as the official name of the system of urban parks winding along Waller Creek in downtown Austin.

The 5,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater, designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners and named for a generous philanthropic gift from the Moody Foundation, will open this fall. Waterloo Greenway will begin community programming immediately upon opening and will focus on a diverse range of free and low-cost offerings including physical & mental wellness activities, multi-disciplinary live performances, film screenings, and more.

"Waterloo Greenway Conservancy was established by a shared calling - to create a connected and exuberant park system that would connect people not only to nature, but to one another," said Peter Mullan, CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. "We're so grateful to C3 for helping us fulfill that mission by bringing this iconic outdoor music venue to life - what better way to connect people from all different backgrounds than through music. Waterloo Park has a special history of bringing the community together and we're proud to carry that forward."

Live Nation - the world's leading live entertainment company - in conjunction with C3 Presents, will kick off a full concert season in spring 2021 and bring top touring acts and local artists to Waterloo Greenway's Moody Amphitheater.

"Waterloo Greenway's Moody Amphitheater is the venue Austin has been missing for many years. It's the perfect size for some of today's hottest touring acts, and with the beautiful urban downtown setting, it will be one of the most special places to see live music in the country," said Charles Attal, Partner, C3 Presents.

Waterloo Greenway is a unique and collaborative public-private partnership between the City of Austin and Waterloo Greenway Conservancy - one in which all residents and visitors are invited to participate in and enjoy for generations to come.

"Waterloo Greenway is more than a park," said City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "It is an urban greenspace dream. The Moody Amphitheater will be a unique place to gather to experience both the local musical talent for which Austin is known, as well as national and internationally renowned artists and acts that are drawn to Austin... and Austin audiences. We're thrilled with this partnership and can't wait to see the first starlit performances in the heart of the 'live music capital of the world.'"

Waterloo Park, the largest park within the Waterloo Greenway system, includes 11 acres of greenspace and 1.5 miles of hike and bike trails. This particular park will become a hub for entertainment, generating benefits for all of Waterloo Greenway as a portion of revenues from the amphitheater will support overall park operations.

"Waterloo Greenway is a place that stands for connectivity, diversity, inclusivity, and community," remarked Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, who represents the council district where Waterloo Park is located. "With the addition of Moody Amphitheater, Austinites from all parts of the city have a new outdoor venue to gather, learn from one another, and share in the joys of music, culture, and story-telling."

One of the unique aspects of the Moody Amphitheater is that it is being designed and built directly into the landscape of Waterloo Park. Unlike most outdoor performance spaces, the general public will be able to access the stage when it is not being used for concerts and other forms of live entertainment. The venue's one-of-a-kind infrastructure was intentionally designed to support large-scale productions but can easily revert back to park space for all to enjoy.

"Austin is a music city through and through, and Live Nation is honored to bring concerts to the heart of downtown at Waterloo Greenway. This will be a really special place for live music and together with C3 we're lining up some incredible artists to take the stage," said Bob Roux, President, US Concerts, Live Nation.

Since 1978, Waterloo Park has been home to many authentically Austin experiences such as

Spamarama, Pachanga, Fun Fun Fun Fest, Mess with Texas, and the Ice Cream Festival. The launch of the Moody Amphitheater represents a homecoming of sorts, as Waterloo Greenway will build upon the legacy of live music, festivals, and public art once hosted at Waterloo Park.

"Waterloo Greenway is a catalytic project for our city. While there is a lot to love, I'm particularly excited about the Moody Amphitheater because a public amphitheater of this caliber is long overdue for Austin. In a city that loves music as much as we do, an amenity like this has the power to bring us all together," commented Senator Kirk Watson.





Related Articles View More Music Stories