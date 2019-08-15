Wale Releases Visual For 'On Chill' Featuring Jeremih

Heating up the summer before the release of his sixth studio album, Wale unveils the music video for his latest single "On Chill" [feat. Jeremih]. Watch it below.

Directed by Daniel CZ [G-Eazy, Blueface, Chris Brown], the sexy and seductive clip co-stars model Tiana Parker as the center of Wale's attention. Wale and Jeremih turn up with undeniable charisma and charm, moonwalking like Michael Jackson in the video.

With its sexy vibe, tight rhymes and soulful hook, "On Chill" was #1 most added at urban radio, clocking 16 million cumulative streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, Rolling Stone dubbed it "sultry," and HotNewHipHop summed it up best as, "a summertime, R&B vibe that is made to be played on repeat...so don't be surprised when someone slides in your DMs quoting these lyrics."

Additionally, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist reveals dates for his upcoming fall headline tour. An exclusive Spotify pre-sale begins August 15 at 10 AM local time. The public on-sale goes live Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time. The headliner kicks off September 30 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL, rolls through significant markets coast-to-coast and concludes at Neumos in Seattle October 28. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

Monday September 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Tuesday October 1 - Orlando, FL - Celine

Thursday October 3 - Raleigh, NC- The Ritz

Friday October 4 - Atlanta, GA- Center Stage

Monday October 7- Asheville, NC- Orange Peel

Tuesday October 8 - Charlottesville, VA - Spring Pavilion

Wednesday October 9 - Silver Spring, MD- The Fillmore

Thursday October 10 - Philadelphia, PA- TLA

Saturday October 12 - Queens, NY- Rolling Loud Festival New York

Monday October 14 - Boston MA, Paradise Rock Club

Wednesday October 16 - Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom

Thursday October 17 - Chicago, IL- Concord (Subject to change)

Friday October 18 - Detroit, MI- El Club

Monday October 21 - Boulder, CO- Fox Theater

Wednesday October 23 - Reno, NV- Virginia Street Brewhouse

Thursday October 24 - San Francisco, CA- Mezzanine

Saturday October 26 - Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theater

Monday October 28 - Seattle, WA- Neumos





