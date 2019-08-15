Wale Releases Visual For 'On Chill' Featuring Jeremih
Heating up the summer before the release of his sixth studio album, Wale unveils the music video for his latest single "On Chill" [feat. Jeremih]. Watch it below.
Directed by Daniel CZ [G-Eazy, Blueface, Chris Brown], the sexy and seductive clip co-stars model Tiana Parker as the center of Wale's attention. Wale and Jeremih turn up with undeniable charisma and charm, moonwalking like Michael Jackson in the video.
With its sexy vibe, tight rhymes and soulful hook, "On Chill" was #1 most added at urban radio, clocking 16 million cumulative streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, Rolling Stone dubbed it "sultry," and HotNewHipHop summed it up best as, "a summertime, R&B vibe that is made to be played on repeat...so don't be surprised when someone slides in your DMs quoting these lyrics."
Additionally, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist reveals dates for his upcoming fall headline tour. An exclusive Spotify pre-sale begins August 15 at 10 AM local time. The public on-sale goes live Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time. The headliner kicks off September 30 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL, rolls through significant markets coast-to-coast and concludes at Neumos in Seattle October 28. Check out the full itinerary below.
Watch the "On Chill" video below.
TOUR DATES:
Monday September 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Tuesday October 1 - Orlando, FL - Celine
Thursday October 3 - Raleigh, NC- The Ritz
Friday October 4 - Atlanta, GA- Center Stage
Monday October 7- Asheville, NC- Orange Peel
Tuesday October 8 - Charlottesville, VA - Spring Pavilion
Wednesday October 9 - Silver Spring, MD- The Fillmore
Thursday October 10 - Philadelphia, PA- TLA
Saturday October 12 - Queens, NY- Rolling Loud Festival New York
Monday October 14 - Boston MA, Paradise Rock Club
Wednesday October 16 - Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom
Thursday October 17 - Chicago, IL- Concord (Subject to change)
Friday October 18 - Detroit, MI- El Club
Monday October 21 - Boulder, CO- Fox Theater
Wednesday October 23 - Reno, NV- Virginia Street Brewhouse
Thursday October 24 - San Francisco, CA- Mezzanine
Saturday October 26 - Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theater
Monday October 28 - Seattle, WA- Neumos