Waco Brothers Announce Protest Album RESIST!

Just in time for primary season, Waco Brothers are releasing a collection of their songs about resistance and protest on February 28th, entitled RESIST! The Chicago-based/UK-born country punks have been politically outspoken throughout their career and this release brings together their most inspiring and rabble rousing tracks - many of them from out-of-print albums, all of them never before released on vinyl before in the U.S.



Waco Brothers play songs about the folks getting s on and songs about the system that's doing the sting. They can be political, they can be personal, and sometimes there is no difference. Their shout-along manifestos and strident tomfoolery make for a potent elixir in times when reason and humor are at odds. With a hardy cackle and righteous rant, they're down for the siege, as long as there's enough beer to make it to last call.



RESIST! album pre-order link: https://www.bloodshotrecords.com/store/waco-brothers

Track listing:

Blink of An Eye

Lincoln Town Car

I Fought the Law

Plenty Tough Union Made

Fast Train Down

See Willy Fly By

No Heart

$ Bill the Cowboy

Never Real

Revolution Blues

New Deal Blues

Bad Times Are Coming Round Again





