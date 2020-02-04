Waco Brothers Announce Protest Album RESIST!
Just in time for primary season, Waco Brothers are releasing a collection of their songs about resistance and protest on February 28th, entitled RESIST! The Chicago-based/UK-born country punks have been politically outspoken throughout their career and this release brings together their most inspiring and rabble rousing tracks - many of them from out-of-print albums, all of them never before released on vinyl before in the U.S.
Waco Brothers play songs about the folks getting s on and songs about the system that's doing the sting. They can be political, they can be personal, and sometimes there is no difference. Their shout-along manifestos and strident tomfoolery make for a potent elixir in times when reason and humor are at odds. With a hardy cackle and righteous rant, they're down for the siege, as long as there's enough beer to make it to last call.
RESIST! album pre-order link: https://www.bloodshotrecords.com/store/waco-brothers
Track listing:
Blink of An Eye
Lincoln Town Car
I Fought the Law
Plenty Tough Union Made
Fast Train Down
See Willy Fly By
No Heart
$ Bill the Cowboy
Never Real
Revolution Blues
New Deal Blues
Bad Times Are Coming Round Again