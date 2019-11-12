WE BANJO 3 Announce 2020 U.S. 'Rise + Shine' Tour

Grassroots crossover sensation We Banjo 3 (WB3) is pleased to announce their winter and spring "Rise + Shine" tour dates. The tour's moniker is a nod to the band's recent Roots to Rise Live album release and their song "Shine." Rolling right out of 2019's highly successful "Roots To Rise" tour and the eponymous chart topping live record, Roots To Rise Live, We Banjo 3's "Rise + Shine" winter/spring 2020 U.S. tour commences in New York City on January 10th and hits 30 markets in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, East Coast and Midwest before concluding in St. Louis at the end of March. See below for the full list of tour dates. Tickets available now at www.webanjo3.com.



Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an un-wavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it's impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice. The band's fall 2019 tour hit 13 U.S. markets over 18 days, with most shows sold out in advance.



Actor/comedian and musician Steve Martin says of the band, "We Banjo 3...are making waves...here in America. They are playing the banjo in a style that I didn't even know could be played like that." Northwest Cultural Blog said, "There are few adjectives left to describe the authenticity and the electrifying experience you get when you first see/hear We Banjo 3 live on stage...It's the incorporation of each and every one of its members, their individual charisma, their energy, their passion and their very soul, that makes them one of the greatest live musical acts the world has to offer today."



We Banjo 3 released their 6th CD, Roots To Rise Live, in July of 2019 in conjunction of the band's summer and fall 2019 U.S. tours. Recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the CD features a mix of original material, traditional compositions, select cover songs, and two previously unreleased tunes. The CD debuted at the beginning of August at # 1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart spending 4 weeks in the peak position. The band's 2018 studio recording, Haven, spent 3 weeks at # 1 on that chart, marking the first time an Irish band held the # 1 position on this chart. When Haven re-entered the chart at # 5 in August 2019, joining Roots To Rise Live at the #1 position, WB3 made history again as the only Irish band to hold two top-5 chart positions simultaneously. Of Roots To Rise Live, Songlines Magazine reviewed "...this album by Celtgrass pioneers We Banjo 3 scorches its way through a rollercoaster set colliding their native Galway heritage with liberal helpings of blistering bluegrass and a telling nod to pop music."



We Banjo 3 is committed to giving back to the community, and raising awareness around the issue of mental health is a cause that is dear to their hearts. Toward this effort, We Banjo 3 donate $2.00 for every t-shirt and CD sold on their U.S. tours to organizations that work to provide mental health resources. In 2019, WB3 raised $7500.00 for Mental Health America, the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the mental health of all Americans. For 2020, We Banjo 3 is pleased to partner with start-up not-for-profit Backline. Backline works to support the mental health of music industry professionals and their families by providing streamlined access to mental health and wellness services and educational resources specific to the work and lifestyle of the music industry community.

We Banjo 3 Rise + Shine Tour - Winter/Spring 2020:



Fri, 1/10--New York, NY --Iridium Jazz Club

Sat, 1/11--Utica, NY--The Stanley Theatre

Sun, 1/12--Port Washington, NY--Landmark on Mainstreet

Tues, 1/14--Sellersville, PA--Sellersville Theater

Wed, 1/15--Erie, PA--Walker Recital Hall

Fri, 1/17--Cincinnati, OH--Memorial Hall

Sat, 1/18--Columbus, OH--Newport Music Hall

Sun, 1/19--Grand Rapids, MI--Listening Room

Wed, 1/22--Old Saybrook, CT--Katharine Hepburn Cult Art Ctr

Thurs, 1/23--Saratoga Springs, NY--Café Lena

Fri, 1/24--Portland, ME--Aura

Sat, 1/25--Somerville, MA--Somerville Theatre

Fri, 2/21--Bellevue, WA---Wintergrass

Sat, 2/22--Bellevue, WA--Wintergrass

Sun, 2/23--Portland, OR--Aladdin Theater

Tues, 2/25--Loveland, CO--Rialto Theater

Thurs, 2/27--South Orange, NJ--South Orange PAC

Fri, 2/28--State College, PA--The State Theatre

Sat, 2/29--Frederick, MD--Weinberg Center for the Arts

Sun, 3/1--Richmond, VA--Tin Pan Listening Room

Wed, 3/4--Kent, OH--Kent Stage

Thurs, 3/5--Ann Arbor, MI--The Ark

Fri, 3/6--Ann Arbor, MI--The Ark

Sat, 3/7--Lafayette, IN--Long Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, 3/8--Chicago, IL--City Winery

Wed, 3/11--Mineral Point, WI--The Mineral Point Opera House

Thurs, 3/12--Viroqua, WI--Historic Temple Theatre

Fri, 3/13--Green Bay, WI--Meyer Theatre

Sat, 3/14--Milwaukee, WI--Pabst Theatre

Sun, 3/15--Minneapolis, MN--The Cedar Cultural Center

Tues, 3/17--Hailey, ID--Liberty Theatre

Wed, 3/18--Hailey, ID--Liberty Theatre

Fri, 3/20--Kansas City, MO--The Truman

Sat, 3/21--St Louis, MO--Delmar Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories