Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WAVVES Announces CHERRY SODA Album, Shares New Single We Get Around
Nathan Williams' project bridges early surf-punk energy with raw punk rock delivery on the forthcoming album.
California indie-rock project Wavves has shared 'We Get Around,' the latest single from Cherry Soda, arriving November 13 via I Surrender Records and Bose Records. With its breakneck tempo and ragged hook, 'We Get Around' could almost be mistaken for a cut from Wavves' early surf-punk catalog, if not for Nathan Williams' more impassioned, punk rock inspired delivery. The track bridges the energy of his earliest material with the unapologetic rawness that runs throughout Cherry Soda.
'I got off my flight from Spain and essentially decided I was going to re-record the record. I effectively had 12 days to write and record 6 songs so I just played the first chords that came to my head and sang the first words that came to my head. Sometimes overthinking is just a process of creating problems that weren't there to begin with and I tend to do that in my daily life so let's try and bypass it in my music. Fred Neil 'the dolphins' just came on at the bar and man, this is a much better song than mine. Maybe stream that one instead.' — Nathan Williams, Wavves
'We Get Around' captures the unlikely marriage at the heart of Cherry Soda, bringing together indie rock's too-cool-for-you attitude and the earnestness of early-2000s guitar rock. For all the distinctions once drawn between the two scenes, both have long grappled with the same feelings of alienation, insecurity and frustration. On 'We Get Around,' Williams finds common ground between those opposing sensibilities, allowing the irreverence of Wavves' early material to coexist with a more open hearted approach.
The result is Cherry Soda, a twelve-track album arriving November 13 that finds Wavves at a creative crossroads, revisiting the carefree energy of their first recordings while adding a new dimension to their sound. Inspired by the music Williams grew up listening to, the album came together without much of a roadmap, guided more by instinct than any particular destination.
Tracklist
Layover In Dublin
Keep What Hurts
Gone Away
Another Promise
Cherry Soda
Sell You Hope
Still Alive
Dust Bunny
Litterbug
The Trots
Photo Credit: Josh Beech
Photo Credit: Josh Beech
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