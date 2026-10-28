WAVVES Announces CHERRY SODA Album, Shares New Single We Get Around

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

California indie-rock project Wavves has shared 'We Get Around,' the latest single from Cherry Soda, arriving November 13 via I Surrender Records and Bose Records. With its breakneck tempo and ragged hook, 'We Get Around' could almost be mistaken for a cut from Wavves' early surf-punk catalog, if not for Nathan Williams' more impassioned, punk rock inspired delivery. The track bridges the energy of his earliest material with the unapologetic rawness that runs throughout Cherry Soda.

'I got off my flight from Spain and essentially decided I was going to re-record the record. I effectively had 12 days to write and record 6 songs so I just played the first chords that came to my head and sang the first words that came to my head. Sometimes overthinking is just a process of creating problems that weren't there to begin with and I tend to do that in my daily life so let's try and bypass it in my music. Fred Neil 'the dolphins' just came on at the bar and man, this is a much better song than mine. Maybe stream that one instead.' — Nathan Williams, Wavves

'We Get Around' captures the unlikely marriage at the heart of Cherry Soda, bringing together indie rock's too-cool-for-you attitude and the earnestness of early-2000s guitar rock. For all the distinctions once drawn between the two scenes, both have long grappled with the same feelings of alienation, insecurity and frustration. On 'We Get Around,' Williams finds common ground between those opposing sensibilities, allowing the irreverence of Wavves' early material to coexist with a more open hearted approach.

The result is Cherry Soda, a twelve-track album arriving November 13 that finds Wavves at a creative crossroads, revisiting the carefree energy of their first recordings while adding a new dimension to their sound. Inspired by the music Williams grew up listening to, the album came together without much of a roadmap, guided more by instinct than any particular destination.

Tracklist

We Get Around

Pinesol

Layover In Dublin

Keep What Hurts

Gone Away

Another Promise

Cherry Soda

Sell You Hope

Still Alive

Dust Bunny

Litterbug

The Trots

Photo Credit: Josh Beech



Photo Credit: Josh Beech

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone