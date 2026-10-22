Ashe to Launch THE GIRL OF YOUR DREAMS TOUR February 2027

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Following the release of her acclaimed album The Girl Of Your Dreams, Ashe has confirmed an extensive run of shows across North America and Europe beginning February 2027. 'The Girl Of Your Dreams Tour' will begin February 17 in Atlanta, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Nashville, Washington D.C., Austin and more, as well as dates in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin and more across the U.K. and Europe.

Fans can sign up for presale at ashe-music.com/tour. The EU/UK artist presale begins Tuesday, October 27 at 10am local time, with the North America artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 28 at 10am local time. Public on sale begins Friday, October 30 at 10am local time.

Ashe will be joined across the tour with support from Claire Rosinkranz in North America and Isabel Van Gelder in the U.K. and Europe. Full tour routing is listed below, and more information is available at ashe-music.com/tour.

The album's lead single, 'Stop The Wedding!' marks Ashe's biggest solo debut to date—it continues to rise on Spotify's Top Global and U.S. Charts and is currently #34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has surpassed 150 million streams and is seeing new daily peaks in streaming each day. It has topped the UK Spotify Charts (#1) as well as Ireland's Official Charts (#1).

The Girl Of Your Dreams marks a new chapter for Ashe as she reunites with producer and collaborator Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, Role Model, BTS)—co-writer of Platinum-certified 'Moral Of The Story' and co-producer of her debut album Ashlyn—to create songs that sound huge and cinematic while dealing with the messiness of life.

Last year found the acclaimed singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as The Favors; the duo released their debut album, The Dream, to great fanfare. Ashe's most recent solo studio album, Willson (2024), marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following Ashlyn (2021) and Rae (2022), and saw praise from Forbes and People Magazine, amongst others, with The Tennessean raving, 'Sweeping story-telling tracks show Ashe's gentle, crooning voice reflecting on love and fulfillment. A classic indie singer-songwriter album that borders on both pop and folk, Ashe tells raw narratives with her emotive vocals over and over, track by track.'

Ashe's meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry's biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Most recently, she wrapped a series of dates supporting Benson Boone. Her global smash hit 'Moral of the Story' was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Tracklist

1. Stop The Wedding!

2. Lasso The Moon

3. Stardust

4. Love Bomb

5. Blue Hour

6. Swan Lake

7. Sunburn

8. Always September

9. The Girl Of Your Dreams

10. Sweet Caroline

11. Funeral

The Girl Of Your Dreams Tour Dates

February 17—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

February 19—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

February 20—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas*

February 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

February 23—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*

February 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*

February 26—San Francisco, CA—Castro Theatre*

February 28—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

March 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union*

March 3—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

March 5—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

March 7—Chicago, IL—Riviera Theatre*

March 9—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit*

March 11—Toronto, ON—HISTORY*

March 12—Montreal, QC—MTELUS*

March 14—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

March 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount*

March 16—Boston, MA—Citizens House of Blues Boston*

March 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

March 20—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore Charlotte*

March 23—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

April 5—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia†

April 7—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton†

April 10—Manchester, UK—Academy 1†

April 11—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy†

April 13—Utrecht, Netherlands—Ronda Hall at Tivoli Vredenburg†

April 14—Brussels, Belgium—La Madeleine†

April 15—Cologne, Germany—Palladium†

April 17—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel†

April 19—Berlin, Germany—Tempodrom†

* with Claire Rosinkranz

† with Isabel Van Gelder

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg











Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

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