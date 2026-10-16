Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan

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Fontaines D.C. have released their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber, via XL Recordings. The follow-up to 2024's UK platinum-certified Romance, the album marks a shift away from the guitar language of the band's early records and into what is described as their most inventive and seductive music yet.

Produced by James Ford and preceded by singles 'Marianne', 'Tongue' and the collaboration with Rosalía, 'Where Is Gone?', the album is described as arriving 'like a constellation behind undulating sighs of smog: potent balladry, anthemic melodies glinting through the murk.' In a world tipping towards collapse, it asks how pleasure mutates amid peril, and what the pursuit of it reveals.

Across five albums, Fontaines D.C. — Grian Chatten, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Tom Coll — have refused to repeat themselves, moving from Dogrel (2019) through A Hero's Death (2020), the UK and Irish No. 1 Skinty Fia (2022) and the 'anarchic, kaleidoscopic' Romance (2024). Dopamine Chamber is described as their most radical turn yet. It was made with James Ford between London, the English countryside and Palermo, where Chatten recorded vocals in a makeshift booth built from mattresses and cushions.

To mark the release, the band has revealed a video for Dopamine Chamber's 'Japan,' a song described by Rolling Stone UK as 'one of the most beautiful songs Fontaines D.C. have ever recorded.' The video is directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Luna Carmoon, who previously collaborated with the band on the cinematic Romance-era triptych of videos for 'Here's The Thing,' 'In The Modern World' and 'It's Amazing To Be Young.' The 'Japan' video stars Angèle Metzger, Charlie Heaton and Sean Black.

Meanwhile, the BBC will broadcast a rare special edition of Later... with Jools Holland dedicated to Fontaines D.C. The intimate performance from London's Alexandra Palace Theatre will feature first-ever performances of new tracks from Dopamine Chamber alongside favorites from the band's catalogue. The episode will be exclusively available in the UK on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two. Songs from the performance will also be available globally via the BBC's YouTube from October 21st.

Reflecting the anticipation around the new album, Fontaines D.C. recently announced their biggest ever headline shows, taking in arenas across the UK and Europe in 2026 and then outdoor and stadium shows in 2027, along with their biggest North American shows to date. For details of all shows, visit fontainesdc.com/pages/live.

Tracklist

1. Six Shot Morning

2. Marianne

3. Mimesis

4. Happy For You

5. Demolition

6. Tongue

7. One Man

8. Where Is Gone? (with Rosalía)

9. You Miss Me

10. Japan

11. Intimate

Fontaines D.C. Live 2026

Wednesday October 21st - MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday October 22nd - Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Saturday October 24th - Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain (SOLD OUT)

Monday October 26th - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday October 28th - Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade, Serbia

Friday October 30th - Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic

Saturday October 31st - Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland (SOLD OUT)

Monday November 2nd - Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)

Thursday November 5th - Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden

Friday November 6th - Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Sunday November 8th - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday November 10th - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

Thursday November 12th - AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 13th - Accor Arena, Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 20th - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday November 21st - AO Arena, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday November 22nd - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday November 24th - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday November 25th - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 27th - The O2 Arena, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

2027

Saturday January 23rd - Lollapalooza India, Mumbai, India

Thursday January 28th - SGC Hall Ariake, Tokyo, Japan

Friday January 29th - Diamond Hall, Nagoya, Japan

Sunday January 31st - Namba Hatch, Osaka, Japan

Tuesday February 9th - RAC Arena, Perth, WA, Australia (Headline Show)

Friday February 12th - Laneway Festival, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Saturday February 13th - Laneway Festival, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Wednesday February 17th - AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA, Australia (Headline Show)

Friday February 19th - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Sunday February 21st - Laneway Festival, Auckland, New Zealand

March 12th - 14th - Lollapalooza, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 12th - 14th - Lollapalooza, Santiago, Chile

March 19th - 21st - Estéreo Picnic - Bogotá, Colombia

March 19th - 21st - Lollapalooza Brasil - São Paulo, Brazil

Wednesday March 24th - Pepsi Center, Mexico City, Mexico (SOLD OUT)

Thursday March 25th - Pepsi Center, Mexico City, Mexico (SOLD OUT)

Thursday April 22nd - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Friday April 23rd - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Saturday April 24th - Skyline Stage at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday April 27th - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI, USA (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday April 28th - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL, USA (SOLD OUT)

Friday April 30th - Landmark Credit Union Live - Milwaukee, WI, USA (SOLD OUT)

Saturday May 1st - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN, USA

Wednesday May 5th - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC, Canada (SOLD OUT)

Thursday May 6th - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Saturday May 8th - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday May 11th - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday May 12th - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA, USA (SOLD OUT)

Friday June 18th - Rock In Roma, Rome, Italy

Saturday June 19th - I-Days Festival, Milan, Italy

Saturday June 26th - Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland

Sunday June 27th - Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland

Tuesday June 29th - Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, UK

Thursday July 1st - St James' Park, Newcastle, UK

Saturday July 3rd - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday July 4th - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Tuesday July 6th - Glasgow Green, Glasgow, UK

Friday July 9th- London Stadium, London, UK

Wednesday August 11th - Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday August 17th - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Wednesday August 18th - Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany

Friday September 24th - KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Columbus, OH, USA (SOLD OUT)

Sunday September 26th - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON, Canada

Tuesday September 28th - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY, USA

Wednesday September 29th - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY, USA

Thursday September 30th - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD, USA

Monday October 4th - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN, USA

Tuesday October 5th - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN, USA (SOLD OUT)

Thursday October 7th - Hellbender - Asheville, NC, USA

Friday October 8th - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA, USA

Wednesday October 13th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO, USA (SOLD OUT)

Friday October 15th - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA, USA

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer



Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer

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