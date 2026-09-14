WAVVES to Release CHERRY SODA LP with New Single Pinesol

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Wavves has announced a new album, Cherry Soda, due October 30 via I Surrender Records. The first single, 'Pinesol,' taps into the heavy, melodic pull of '90s grunge while retaining Wavves' mellower California punk, pairing distorted guitars and heavy drums with a loose, walking bassline. Vinyl pre-orders for Cherry Soda are available now.

Pulling inspiration from an unlikely place, Williams turned to cold cases and true crime for 'Pinesol.' He explains, 'I combined a bunch of cold cases I'd been interested in at the time. Mostly stories of ppl using household cleaners to try and cover up their tracks. I dunno. I got tired of writing about myself so I went Forensic Files on it. God I hate writing these press quotes. Wish I could drink some Pinesol right now.'

After first introducing Cherry Soda earlier this year, Williams returned to the material, and the ten-track album arriving October 30 represents his final vision for the record.

From the start, Cherry Soda grew out of Williams wondering what an early-2000s Wavves emo album might sound like. 'I'm a very curious person creatively,' he said when the album was first announced. 'I wanted to see what an early 2000s Wavves emo record would sound like. That was the idea. To make a mall emo record.' That premise remains at the heart of the finished album, folding the heightened emotion and melodrama of early emo into Williams' scuzzier strain of California punk.

Across its ten tracks, Cherry Soda pushes that idea in different directions, from heavier bursts of distortion to songs that lean into Wavves' instinct for melody and massive hooks. There's an immediacy to the record that keeps things loose and unpolished even when the songwriting turns more open-hearted, allowing Williams to explore a different corner of the Wavves sound without losing the fuzz, irreverence and melodic instincts that have defined his music for nearly two decades.

The result is the album Williams originally set out to make: a Wavves take on the mall-emo record, filtered through twenty years of punk, distortion and California ennui.

Photo Credit: Josh Beech



Photo Credit: Josh Beech

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