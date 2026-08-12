WAVVES & SAY ANYTHING Share New Single "Still Alive"

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WAVVES and SAY ANYTHING have released a new single, Still Alive, the latest preview of their forthcoming collaborative album CHERRY SODA. The song, from the songwriting partnership of Nathan Williams and Max Bemis, premiered on FLOOD Magazine and follows the album's lead single, Deathx1k, which arrived last month with an accompanying music video directed by Stephen Coad. CHERRY SODA is set for release on I Surrender Records and features ten new songs co-written by Bemis and Williams, produced by Aaron Rubin of Blink 182.

The album is due September 18, 2026 via I Surrender Records. After garnering praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Consequence and Stereogum for 'Deathx1k,' the duo return with album standout 'Still Alive,' which premiered on FLOOD Magazine, who wrote that the song '...falls directly in line with the soaring power-pop choruses both Williams and Max Bemis have long proven proficient in.'

Speaking on the origins of the new single, Williams recalls that ''Still Alive' was a random voice note I found in my phone. I recorded the initial melody and lyric in the bathroom at a dive bar called the Club Marina and then completely forgot about it for a few weeks. One day, a month or two later, I noticed the voice note and was like, 'OH YEAH!' After that, the full song came together in forty minutes. It was just one of those songs that had already written itself. God bless the Club Marina.'

Speaking on the origins of his partnership with Bemis, Williams recalls that 'He was Wavves adjacent. He'd been on tour with our drummer (Ross Traver) and our friend Justice Tripp (Angel Du$t). I'm a very curious person creatively, and somehow, Max told me he was a fan. After really digging into his catalog, I was kind of in shock. His records are really interesting. I wanted to see what an early 2000s Wavves emo record would sound like. That was the idea. To make a mall emo record.'

Bemis says 'We kind of wrote to each other's situations. We're both very different people, but we get along really well. As writers, we pushed ourselves. He became more emo and I became more Wavves-y. I think we brought out some of the stuff that isn't most obvious in each other. I may be singing stuff that sounds kind of bleak, but that's kind of like Nate's whole shtick, although he's actually a very sweet, sensitive guy.'

Cherry Soda Track Listing

01.) Keep What Hurts

02.) Deathx1k

03.) Gone Away

04.) So Low

05.) Still Alive

06.) Cherry Soda

07.) Sell You Hope

08.) Litterbug

09.) Pretend Again

10.) Pinesol

Williams has said the track originated from a voice memo he recorded in the bathroom of a dive bar called Club Marina, later developing the full song in about forty minutes. CHERRY SODA is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD ahead of its release via I Surrender Records.

Photo Credit: Josh Beech



Photo Credit: Josh Beech

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