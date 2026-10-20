A SONG FOR GRAM Will Honor Gram Parsons at Troubadour Tribute

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An extraordinary lineup of artists will come together on November 11, 2026, at Los Angeles' Troubadour for A Song for Gram, a tribute concert presented by The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrating singer-songwriter Gram Parsons ahead of his posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The evening will feature performances by Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, The Black Crowes, Margo Price, The Head and the Heart, Grace Potter, Jesse Welles, Madison Cunningham, Grahame Lesh, Harper Simon, and Jim Lauderdale, with cosmic accompaniment by Beachwood Sparks, bringing together generations of musicians whose work reflects Parsons' profound and lasting influence on American music.

The concert will benefit the Friendly House Foundation and Backline, two organizations supporting addiction and mental health needs in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at 10AM PT, this Thursday, Oct 22nd via AXS.

Born Ingram Cecil Connor III on November 5, 1946, in Winter Haven, Florida, Parsons emerged as one of the most influential architects of what he famously termed 'Cosmic American Music' — a seamless blend of country, rock, folk and soul traditions. Though his life was tragically cut short at age 26 in 1973, his artistic vision helped redefine the possibilities of American popular music.

Parsons first gained recognition with the International Submarine Band before joining The Byrds, where his influence steered the band toward a country-infused sound on the landmark 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo, widely regarded as a cornerstone of country rock. He later co-founded the Flying Burrito Brothers, whose albums The Gilded Palace of Sin and Burrito Deluxe further cemented the genre's foundation and expanded its cultural reach.

Parsons released two solo albums, including his 1973 debut GP, which featured members of Elvis Presley's TCB band and introduced his celebrated duet partnership with Emmylou Harris. Grievous Angel, released posthumously, continued the sound he had created with the TCB band and Harris and entered the Billboard Top 200.

Despite a relatively brief career and modest commercial success during his lifetime, Parsons' impact has proven immeasurable. He was among the first to integrate traditional country instrumentation — such as pedal steel guitar — and vocal harmonies into a rock framework, effectively bridging two previously distinct musical worlds. Critics and historians now widely recognize him as a central pioneer, often referred to as a 'father' of country rock, whose influence extended far beyond his recorded output.

Parsons' influence can be traced through a remarkable lineage of artists across genres. His close collaborator Emmylou Harris carried forward his musical vision, achieving widespread acclaim while preserving the emotional depth and hybrid style he championed. His work also left a lasting imprint on bands such as the Eagles — whose song 'My Man' pays tribute to him — as well as Poco and countless others who helped define the sound of 1970s country rock.

In subsequent decades, Parsons' legacy has continued to inspire generations of musicians, from alternative country pioneers like Wilco, Son Volt and Ryan Adams to artists including Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello and Beck, many of whom contributed to the acclaimed tribute album Return of the Grievous Angel. His genre-blurring approach also influenced rock icons such as Keith Richards, who noted the 'enormous' effect Parsons had on the evolution of country music.

Though he never achieved mainstream stardom in his lifetime, Parsons' artistic philosophy — melding authenticity with experimentation — helped open the door for the Americana movement that thrives today.

As the music world celebrates what would have been his 80th birthday, A Song for Gram will bring that extraordinary legacy to life, uniting some of music's most revered names and compelling contemporary voices for an evening honoring one of the most important and transformative figures in rock and American roots music history.

A Song for Gram is co-produced by Polly Parsons, and Vector Management and Shirley Halperin, in partnership with the Gram Parsons Estate and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Event Details

A SONG FOR GRAM — Celebrating Gram Parsons' Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The Troubadour — Los Angeles, CA

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

Tickets will go on sale at 10AM PT, this Thursday, Oct 22nd via AXS

Featuring

Emmylou Harris

Elvis Costello

The Black Crowes

Margo Price

The Head and the Heart

Grace Potter

Jesse Welles

Madison Cunningham

Grahame Lesh

Harper Simon

Jim Lauderdale

*Cosmic accompaniment by Beachwood Sparks







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