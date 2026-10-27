Donny Osmond to Launch CRAZY HORSES Tour Summer 2027

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Donny Osmond has announced that he will bring his award-winning solo show to select US cities this summer for his Crazy Horses tour. Beginning June 10, 2027, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and ending August 14, 2027, in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, the tour includes a stop in Boston at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on July 26, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, via www.donny.com.

Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating 6 decades in show business with the release of his latest album 'Start Again' a milestone 65th album for the performer. The album was directly inspired by Donny's own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a globally recognized performer.

Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny's show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, 'I'll Make A Man Out Of You.' The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.

Presales begin at 9am local time on October 28, 2026 via the Donny app followed by an artist presale at 1pm local. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Donny.com or download the Donny app.

Tour Dates

June 10, 2027 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts

June 11, 2027 – Tampa, FL – David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts - Ferguson Hall

June 12, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

June 14, 2027 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 15, 2027 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

June 16, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

June 18, 2027 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre

June 19, 2027 – Maricopa, AZ – Harrah's Ak-Chin

June 21, 2027 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

June 22, 2027 – Inglewood, CA – Youtube Theater

June 24, 2027 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

June 25, 2027 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

June 26, 2027 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts

June 28, 2027 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

June 29, 2027 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

July 1, 2027 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

July 2, 2027 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

July 9, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

July 10, 2027 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

July 12, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

July 13, 2027 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center

July 15, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 16, 2027 – Northfield, OH – Northfield Park Racino

July 17, 2027 – Bethleham, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

July 19, 2027 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 20, 2027 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 22, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

July 23, 2027 – Niagara Falls, NY – Fallsview Casino Resort

July 24, 2027 – Niagara Falls, NY – Fallsview Casino Resort

July 26, 2027 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

July 27, 2027 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

July 29, 2027 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

July 30, 2027 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*

July 31, 2027 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Resort Spa & Casino - Event Center

August 2, 2027 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore Music Center*

August 3, 2027 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

August 5, 2027 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

August 6, 2027 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

August 7, 2027 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Opry Theatre

August 9, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

August 10, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

August 12, 2027 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

August 13, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

August 14, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

*On sale at a later date

The show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic U.S. Mojave Ghost has also produced Donny's tours for the past decade. Osmond's show is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys. The all-new show is choreographed by Emmy Award-winning duo, NAPPYTABS.

About Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond has become a worldwide music legend. He has sold over 100 million records, received 33 gold records and has performed to millions of fans around the globe during his illustrious six-decade long music career and shows no signs of stopping. Currently, Donny headlines his award-winning solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas which has been honored each year since its debut with accolades including Best New Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production by the public in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal. Donny's Harrah's Las Vegas show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Donny and Caesars Entertainment recently announced an extension of this highly successful residency through the end of 2026, marking his fifth year at Harrah's.

Prior to his solo show, for eleven years, Donny performed at Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister, Marie. The long running show received many awards during their run including 'Best Show,' 'Best Singer,' 'Best Band,' and 'Best Dancers.'

His most recent album 'Start Again' which debuted in the fall of 2021, marks a milestone 65th album for the performer. The 12 track Pop/R&B Start Again is Donny's first full-length solo album in 7 years and was entirely co-written and produced by Donny. It features collaborations with such notable performers as Charlie Wilson and Pierre Bensusan and songwriters 9am, Ant Clemons, Dalton Diehl, Jason Mater, Jonas Myrin, Larrance Dopson, Ne-Yo, Seth Reger, Space Primates and Amy Wadge.

Donny has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and hosted multiple Emmy nominated television shows. The critically acclaimed song Captain Li Shang's 'I'll Make a Man Out of You' from the Disney film 'Mulan' was sung by Donny. The song and Donny's vocal performance has received accolades from around the globe and ranks as one of the most popular and enduring Disney tunes of all time.

Donny stunned audiences across America when it was revealed that he was the very first entertainer cast, as well as the fan favorite 'Peacock', on the hit Fox musical competition show 'The Masked Singer.' The show debuted in 2019 as the most well rated reality show in over ten years of American television. Donny finished the show runner-up to rap and R&B singer, T-Pain. A mere 10 years earlier, in 2009, Donny was crowned Dancing with the Stars champion at the height of its popularity with an estimated 37 million viewers weekly.

Donny incorporated an improv segment in his live show when he turns everything over to the audience. They can select any song from any of his 65 albums, and he performs whatever they ask for. The audience gets to hear what they want to hear. The legendary singer, performer and actor has recently completed his award-winning solo show to sold out select US markets in 2023 while celebrating 60 years in show business and headlined his 46 date Direct from Vegas Summer Tour in 2025.

Donny and Debbie, his wife of 48 years, have five children and sixteen grandchildren.

About The Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofits performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more. Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone