Vybz Kartel Unveils The Worl’ Boss Summer 2025 Tour Dates and New Single

The King of Dancehall is back. Vybz Kartel has announced The Worl’ Boss Summer 2025 Tour and turns up the heat just in time for the season with his vibrant brand new single and video “Pretty Girl.”

The bright, effervescent song and its colorful visual (directed by Rizzy) celebrate Kartel’s eternal muse—the ladies—while showcasing his unmistakable charisma. Produced by Now or Never Miami, the mid-tempo, percussion-driven track leans into a pop-infused sound without straying from the pulse of classic Jamaican dancehall. “Pretty Girl” marks Kartel’s first release in partnership with Defiant Records, the label founded by music executive Steven 'Steve-O' Carless. Listen to it below.

As “Pretty Girl” makes waves, Kartel is also reclaiming his place on stages worldwide. This past Saturday (May 17), Vybz Kartel electrified Miami’s packed-to-the-brim Amerant Bank Arena—his third U.S. show since returning after a 20+ year absence, following his visa reinstatement earlier this year. His stateside comeback began with a bang in April, when he headlined two back-to-back, sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to stadiums across the country, including newly announced stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Atlantic City. Fans in Europe will also get their chance to experience the Worl’ Boss live for the first time in decades. He’ll light up major festivals like London’s Wireless and Cologne’s SummerJam, with arena dates in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham and a second London show at The O2. The Caribbean leg includes a triumphant return to Jamaica’s iconic Reggae Sumfest, as well as performances at Trinidad’s One Caribbean Music Festival and the St. Kitts Music Festival. The run also includes a stop in Malta for the Freedom Street Europe Festival — part of a powerful string of September shows that will round out his historic trek.

Vybz Kartel’s story is one of resilience, dominance, and rebirth — a Jamaican musical icon who refused to be forgotten. After 13 years in prison for a murder conviction he had always denied—and which was eventually overturned—Kartel walked free last summer, armed with humility, fire, and unfinished business. The King Of Dancehall reshaped the global genre in the early and mid-2000s with hits like "Romping Shop," "Clarks," and "Summertime," mentored dancehall stars like Popcaan and Spice, earned praise from international music icons like Cardi B, Drake and Rihanna, and even dropped hits from behind bars — including his U.S. gold-certified “Fever.” Since his release, he headlined Kingston’s National Stadium for 30k+ fans in his home country, sold out 20k+ capacity arenas in Miami and Brooklyn (twice), earned his first Grammy nomination, won the MOBO Impact Award, graced the covers of Billboard and The Face and gone viral with mega influencers like Kai Cenat. With his latest album Viking: 10th Year Anniversary spawning his anthem “God Is The Greatest” (7m+ YT views), a steady stream of fresh singles, and a world tour underway, 2025 belongs to Kartel.

TOUR DATES – THE WORL’ BOSS TOUR

May 24 – Georgetown, Guyana @ Guyana National Stadium

May 31 – Port of Spain, Trinidad @ One Caribbean Music Festival

June 6 – Atlanta, GA (U.S.) @ State Farm Arena

June 14 – Atlantic City, NJ (U.S.) @ Boardwalk Hall

June 27 – St. Kitts @ St. Kitts Music Festival

July 5 – Cologne, Germany @ Summerjam Festival

July 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 10 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 13 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

July 18 – Montego Bay, Jamaica @ Reggae Sumfest

July 26 – Baltimore, MD (U.S.) @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept 4 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept 10 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Sept 11–14 – Malta @ Freedom Street Europe Festival

Sept 19 – Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Live

Photo credit: JLUESHOTYOU

Comments

