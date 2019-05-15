Volbeat Return With 7th Studio Album, 'Rewind, Replay, Rebound'

Today, Volbeat, the multi-platinum, Danish rock band, confirm their return with their seventh album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, which will be released via Republic Records on August 2nd. For the album, Volbeat- Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) -build upon their distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock 'n' roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. "The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove - not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself," says Poulsen. "We would not be able to do this record if it wasn't for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound." Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order on all formats here, including a 2 CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue colored vinyl, numbered and limited to 1,000 copies each.





At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat has opened for Metallica, Motorhead and Slipknot, garnered the 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for "Room 24" and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre: "Last Day Under the Sun" lyrics are inspired by a book about Johnny Cash. Poulson admits, "When I read his book, he went through tough times with alcohol and drugs... He walked into a cave to lay down to die. But he wakes up and feels like he has been given a second chance..." Furthermore, the song "When We Were Kids" finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we all naively experience in our youth, while "Rewind the Exit" and "Die to Live" both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.



Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. To achieve the album's sound, the band also drew upon a myriad of guests. In addition to again working with backing vocalist Mia Maja on several tracks, they also reunited with the Harlem Gospel Choir. Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon is featured on "Die to Live," the result of touring together and a love for the singer's gruff and powerful style. Raynier Jacob Jacildo (piano) and Doug Corocran (saxophone) of JD McPherson's band also lend their talents to the song. "Cheapside Sloggers" features a ripping guitar solo by Exodus and Slayer guitarist, Gary Holt. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It's that which keeps them hungry - and musically honest on the new album.



Today, the band also announce the first leg of the "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" World tour, with support from Baroness & Danko Jones. This tour will find the band performing in cities including London, Madrid, Berlin, Hamburg and Stockholm (full dates below) and tickets for all dates will go on sale here on Friday, 24th of May at 9AM BST and 10AM CST and 11AM EEST. Members of the Rebels and Angels fan club will have access to ticket pre-sales at 1PM local time.



The band has previously announced that they will join Slipknot on their extensive Knotfest Roadshow North American Tour as special guests, alongside Gojira and Behemoth. The 29-date tour will kick off July 26th in Mountain View, CA with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Austin (full dates below). Tickets for these dates are on sale now here.



VOLBEAT emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they've tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock's upper echelon with endless touring and a string of six beloved full-length albums. Recently, their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles "A Warrior's Call" and "Heaven Nor Hell," received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release marking the highest U.S. chart entry for a Danish Act since 1997 until the band's 2016 album Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie topped it by debuting at #4. Most recently the band released Let's Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark.



Rewind, Replay, Rebound Track Listing

Standard CD/2LP:

1. Last Day Under The Sun

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Rewind The Exit

4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

5. When We Were Kids

6. Sorry Sack of Bones

7. Cloud 9

8. Cheapside Sloggers

9. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24



Deluxe 2CD/Digital

Disc 1:

1. Last Day Under The Sun

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Rewind The Exit

4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

5. When We Were Kids

6. Sorry Sack of Bones

7. Cloud 9

8. Cheapside Sloggers

9. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24



Disc 2:

1. Under The Influence

2. Immortal But Destructible

3. Die To Live

4. Last Day Under The Sun (Demo)

5. Rewind The Exit (Demo)

6. When We Were Kids (Demo)

7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)

8. Leviathan (Demo)



Volbeat Tour

June 28 /// Oslo, Norway /// Tons of Rock Festival

June 29 /// Aarhus, Denmark /// Ceres Park

July 26 /// Mountain View, CA /// Shoreline Amphitheater*

July 27 /// San Bernardino, CA /// Glen Helen Amphitheatre*

July 30 /// Auburn, WA/// White River Amphitheatre*

August 1 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre*

August 3 /// Albuquerque, NM /// Isleta Amphitheater*

August 4 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Ak-Chin Pavilion*

August 6 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

August 8 /// Lincoln, NE /// Pinnacle Bank Arena*

August 9 /// Sturgis, SD /// Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally

August 11 /// Tinley Park, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 12 /// Clarkston, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 14 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

August 16 /// Noblesville, IN /// Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

August 17 /// Bonner Springs, KS /// Providence Medical Center Amphitheater*

August 18 /// Maryland Heights, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 20 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage*

August 21 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

August 23 /// Burgettstown, PA /// KeyBank Pavilion*

August 24 /// Scranton, PA /// The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

August 25 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 27 /// Mansfield, MA /// Xfinity Center*

August 28 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 30 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 31 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion*

September 1 /// Bristow, VA /// Jiffy Lube Live*

September 3 /// Alpharetta, GA /// Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 6 /// Austin, TX /// Austin 360 Amphitheater*

September 7 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion*

September 8 /// The Woodlands, TX /// Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 23 /// Newcastle, UK /// O2 Academy

September 24 /// Glasgow, UK /// O2 Academy

September 26 /// London, UK /// O2 Academy Brixton

September 28 /// Bristol, UK /// O2 Academy

September 30 /// Birmingham, UK /// O2 Academy

October 1 /// Manchester, UK /// O2 Apollo

October 3 /// Belfast, UK /// Ulster Hall

October 4 /// Dublin, IE /// Olympia Theatre

October 6 /// Paris, FR /// L'Olympia

October 7 /// Luxembourg, LU /// Rockhal

October 9 /// Madrid, ES /// La Riviera

October 10 /// Lisbon, PT /// Coliseum

October 12 /// Barcelona, ES /// Razzmatazz

October 14 /// Milan, IT /// Fabrique

October 29 /// Warsaw, PL /// Torwar Arena

October 31 /// Prague, CZ /// O2 Universum

November 1 /// Berlin, DE /// Mercedes-Benz Arena

November 3 /// Stuttgart, DE /// Schleyerhalle

November 5 /// Zurich, CH /// Hallenstadion

November 7 /// Frankfurt, DE /// Festhalle

November 8 /// Munich, DE /// Olympiahalle

November 10 /// Leipzig, DE /// Arena Leipzig

November 11 /// Hamburg, DE /// Barclaycard Arena

November 14 /// Cologne, DE /// Lanxess Arena

November 17 /// Vienna, AT /// Stadhalle

November 19 /// Amsterdam, NL /// Ziggo Dome

November 21 /// Antwerp, BE /// Lotto Arena

November 27 /// Helsinki, FI /// Hartwall Arena

November 29 /// Stockholm, SE /// Tele2 Arena

* Knotfest Roadshow w/ Slipknot, Gojira & Behemoth





