Vlad Holiday Details Headline Tour, Cage The Elephant Support Dates

Vlad Holiday has announced his 2025 headline tour that will span October and November. In between opening for Cage The Elephant as they return from their stadium tour with Oasis, Holiday will tour his own dates across North America. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 16 at 10 am EST here. All tour info here.

Holiday contributed as a co-writer on Cage The Elephant’s latest album Neon Pill, including the title track that was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The band also earned their 11th and 13th No. 1 songs on Billboard's Alternative Airplay radio chart with “Neon Pill” and “Metaverse,” both Holiday co-writes.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 5 — Nashville, TN — Hubba Hubba*

October 14 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall^

October 15 — Davenport, IA — Raccoon Motel*

October 16 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory^

October 17 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee^

October 19 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live^

October 20 — Detroit, MI — The Fox Theatre^

October 21 — Cleveland, OH — Temple Live^

October 24 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ovation Hall^

October 25 — Washington, DC — Comet Ping Pong*

October 26 — New York, NY — Baby’s All Right*

November 5 — Seattle, WA — The Sunset*

November 6 — Olympia, WA — Wild Child*

November 7 — Portland, OR — Swan Dive*

November 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The DLC*

November 12 — San Francisco, CA — Cafe Du Nord*

November 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo*

November 14 — Yucca Valley, CA — Mojave Gold*

November 16 — San Diego, CA — Soda Bar*

November 19 — Winnipeg, MB — Handsome Daughter*

^supporting Cage The Elephant

*headline with support TBA

Photo credit: Lisa Holiday