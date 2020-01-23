Vistas Shares New Video For 'Sucker'

2020 is shaping up to be a breakout year from Scotland's Vistas who will be playing their first ever US shows this March. The band are confirmed for SXSW as well as select US dates.

They have just shared the video for new single "Sucker", watch below!

"Sucker" is the second single to be taken from the trio's debut album, which is due for release later this year, and comes in the wake of a huge 2019 for the group which saw them play a completely sold out UK headline tour and a wealth of festivals over the summer.

Building on their already huge signature sound, "Sucker" brings a splash of rock and roll nostalgia to the bands burgeoning repertoire of sing-a-long, festival ready songs, and is arguably their biggest offering to date.

The visuals for the single sees the trio enlist UK comedy legend Martin Trenaman (The Inbetweeners/Phone Shop) to front the band at a spit and sawdust open mic night, culminating in without doubt their most elaborate clip yet.

Speaking about the track, frontman Prentice said: ""Sucker" is a track about being completely head over heels in love with someone and recognising all the senseless things people do in order to maintain the love they feel. The intention of the song is to show that, at times, everyone can do daft things when they've fallen for someone."

"Sucker" will appear on Vistas' debut album, set for release this year. More will be revealed soon.





