Violet Days Announce New EP 'Lovers & Losers,' Out Nov. 15

Violet Days have announced the release of the brand new EP Lovers & Losers, due for release on November 15th via Virgin EMI.



To mark the announcement Violet Days have released a stunning cover of Tame Impala's 'Let It Happen'. Stripping the track right back and adding beautiful piano and strings, Violet Days bring the vocals to the forefront to perfectly display their fully encompassing depth and intimacy, which reflect the song's meaning of letting go.



'Let It Happen' follows the recent release of 'Ink', which is an exquisite example of Violet* Days' widescreen pop production paired with delicate touches of piano, guitar and haunting harmonies.



Elsewhere on the Lovers & Losers EP is the bassy post-club anthem 'After Party' and bright future-bass in 'Libertines Jacket'. The following 'All I Know' chimes with glacial electronics and the EP closes with the title track, which is a beautiful electro-pop ballad.



Regarding the EP Violet* says, "I called the EP Lovers & Losers because looking back on all these songs, they all take you through the stages of a relationship where there´s love, but there´s also loss. The EP is about the journey and discoveries in relationships, with both yourself and someone else, and the different stages of feelings that I've gone through over the last few years.



"The first stage is the butterflies stage in the beginning of a relationship when you first meet someone. The next stage is feeling lonely or taken for granted, which then next leads to feeling confused, angry and sad. Then there's the stage where you lose that someone, and struggle to get over it. Finally, the last stage is being fine with it, and accepting the relationship for what it was."



Violet Days is the 'nom de plume' of singer-songwriter Lina Hansson. The Stockholm local released her debut EP Made In My Head last year, which was produced in its entirety by her long-term collaborator and producer Kris Eriksson. Violet Days has since gone on to achieve well over 20 million streams on Spotify alone.



Lina and Kris also hold impressive songwriting and production credits, including co-writing The Chainsmokers global smash hit 'Paris', while also working with the likes of Cash Cash, Shaun Frank and Phoebe Ryan.



Violet Days spent last month touring Europe with The Midnight. The UK and Ireland five-date leg of the tour starts next week at Manchester's Albert Hall on November 7th and finishes at The Roundhouse, London on November 12th. Full tour dates can be found below.



VIOLET DAYS NOVEMBER UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES (W) THE MIDNIGHT

7th - Manchester, Albert Hall

8th - Dublin, Button Factory

10th - Glasgow, SWG3 Studio Warehouse

11th - Bristol, SWX

12th - London, The Roundhouse





