Violent Femmes Release New Track ANOTHER CHORUS

The one and only Violent Femmes have unveiled the latest track release from their much-anticipated new album, HOTEL LAST RESORT, due via [PIAS] on Friday, July 26. "Another Chorus" is available now. An official lyric video can be viewed now via YouTube.

"'Another Chorus' is one of two songs on the new album that was written a week or two before going into the studio," says Violent Femmes co-founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Gordon Gano. "No one in the band had heard the song, and we hadn't played it before recording it. When we were recording it, the general feeling was that there's something here, and after recording what we thought was the take, our producer Ted Hutt implored us to revisit it because something was missing, and I'm glad we did."

The groundbreaking band's 10th studio album, HOTEL LAST RESORT is available for pre-order now; limited edition colored vinyl is also available. HOTEL LAST RESORT was first heralded earlier this spring with the release of the LP's plaintive title track, featuring the iconic guitar sound of Television co-founder Tom Verlaine. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Rolling Stone hailed "Hotel Last Resort" as a "surreal new song" in its exclusive premiere, writing, ""Throughout the winding cut, (Gano) unfurls a series of intriguing lyrical vignettes (I don't change the chords anymore/The chords change themselves; I've become invisible because one is not divisible) over droning acoustic strums and Verlaine's textural lead lines."

Recorded at Denver, CO's Mighty Fine Productions with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Ted Hutt (The Gaslight Anthem, Old Crow Medicine Show) and GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Ryan Mall, HOTEL LAST RESORT resides among Violent Femmes' finest work, simultaneously refining and redefining their one-of-a-kind take on American music, mingling front porch folk, post-punk, spiritual jazz, country blues, avant garde improvisation, and golden age rock 'n' roll. Founded and fronted of course by Gano and Ritchie, the group remains as warm, wise and weird as ever before, with such new favorites as "Another Chorus" and "Everlasting You" continuing to mine the vast range of ideas, melodic complexity, and organic sonic craftsmanship that has characterized the band's body of work since their landmark 1983 debut.

Always eager to push their music forward, Violent Femmes have expanded their ranks over the past decade-and-a-half, bringing percussionist John Sparrow and multi-instrumentalist Blaise Garza into the fold. Both longtime members of The Horns of Dilemma- the band's ever-evolving cabal of multi-instrumentalist backing musicians -the pair have joined the Femmes on tour and in the studio for the past 14 and 15 years respectively. Sparrow's novel use of a Weber Grill as a rhythm instrument along with the extreme tones of Garza's central instrument, the massive contrabass saxophone, bring a stunning depth to the Femmes' famous sound, imbuing songs like "Paris To Sleep" and "Adam Was A Man" with a striking richness and imaginative edge.

HOTEL LAST RESORT includes featured appearances from pro skateboarder Stefan Janoski - a lifelong Femmes fan who lends vocals to a rambunctious new rendition of the band's classic "I'm Nothing" (originally found on 1994's NEW TIMES). In addition, Janoski has teamed with the band as part of a newly formed partnership with Nike to create the Nike SB Zoom Janoski "Violent Femmes" - a one-of-a-kind exclusive shoe inspired by "I'm Nothing." Designed by Janoski, the Nike SB Zoom Janoski "Violent Femmes" will see the words "I'M NOTHING" screen-printed in the skateboarder's handwriting on the tongue of the shoe, while his exclusive artwork will be included on the custom sock liner. Chain-stitched on the left shoe will be the word "VIOLENT" and on the right shoe, the word "FEMMES," with a vulc tape mirror appliqué in Tour Yellow. The Nike SB Zoom Janoski "Violent Femmes" releases in fall 2019 - complete details and exclusive images can be found HERE.

Violent Femmes will celebrate HOTEL LAST RESORT with a typically wide-ranging live schedule that includes headline dates, festival sets (including Port Townsend, WA's THING on August 25 and Chicago, IL's Riot Fest on September 13-15), and a co-headline tour with Ben Folds. Special VIP tickets are also available for the latter tour, including Reserve Seating, early venue access, a signed tour poster, tote bag, and more. Additional dates - including a North American headline tour - will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.vfemmes.com/tour.html.

VIOLENT FEMMES ON TOUR 2019

JULY

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena #

29 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage #

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem #

AUGUST

1 - New York, NY - Pier 17 #

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage #

3 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

4 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park #

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

8 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

11 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company #

15 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park #

16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre #

17 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival *

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

25 - Port Townsend, WA - THING *

SEPTEMBER

6 - Omaha, NE - Shadow Ridge Music Festival *

7 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater

13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

14 - Green Bay, WI - The Meyer Theatre

* Festival Performance

# w/Ben Folds

vfemmes.com/tour





