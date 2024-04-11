Video: Wilderado Release Edd Carr Lyric Video for 'Tomorrow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – released the lyric video for "Tomorrow" today from UK visual artist Edd Carr. This marks the band's third collaboration with Carr who created last month's lyric video for "Sometimes" and last fall's single “In Between ft. Matt Berninger."

“Tomorrow” was released earlier this year with “Sometimes” via Bright Antenna Records – listen HERE. The two-song single is available now digitally and on limited edition 7” vinyl and, along with “In Between,” were written by the band during sessions for their forthcoming sophomore album, recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National).

Since first forming, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They have accrued 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. The as yet-to-be-titled sophomore LP will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length. Released October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records, the album led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Last spring Wilderado toured with My Morning Jacket and released Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (their two Top 10 Alternative Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.”

Wilderado is hard at work finishing up work on their sophomore album, so look for news of the new LP next month and in the meantime, catch the band headlining in June & July. June dates will have UK band Flyte opening and July has support coming from Harbour and labelmates Windser.

June Tour Dates w/Flyte

June 7th - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

June 8th - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

June 9th - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11th - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

June 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

June 14th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

June 15th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 17th - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser

July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club

July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow

July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl

July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew's Hall

Aug 2-4- Chicago, IL- Lollapalooza

Sept 13- Bristol, TN- Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion