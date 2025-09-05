 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Video: Rebel Wilson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, & More Star in Bi-Ray Music Video

The video is directed by composer and producer YOSHIKI.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Composer and producer YOSHIKI (X Japan) has debuted a music video he directed, starring the cast of Bride Hard: Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Colleen Camp, Gigi Zumbado, and Academy Award winner Da’vine Joy Randolph.

The video features “Butterfly (Acoustic Version),” the latest single from rising J-Pop artist Bi-Ray, available to stream now. The original version of “Butterfly” soared to #1 on YouTube (9M+ views) and the iTunes Pop Chart in Japan and was also featured in the trailer for the summer action-comedy Bride Hard.

Bi-Ray made their U.S. debut earlier this year with a performance of the national anthem at Dodger Stadium during Japanese Heritage Night. Bi-ray’s four members—Emi, Hinata, Cocomi, and Michelle—were personally handpicked by YOSHIKI.

YOSHIKI shares, “The moment I heard their voices, I knew they were something extraordinary. Each member has a unique sound and together they’re a force ready to change the future of J-Pop.

“Butterfly (Acoustic Version)” is a slow-burning ballad that begins with stripped-down instrumentation before building into a larger, cinematic arrangement. The accompanying music video, directed by YOSHIKI, opens with the cast of Bride Hard prepping the group for stardom.


Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
34 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
73 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos