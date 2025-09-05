Video: Rebel Wilson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, & More Star in Bi-Ray Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Composer and producer YOSHIKI (X Japan) has debuted a music video he directed, starring the cast of Bride Hard: Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Colleen Camp, Gigi Zumbado, and Academy Award winner Da’vine Joy Randolph.

The video features “Butterfly (Acoustic Version),” the latest single from rising J-Pop artist Bi-Ray, available to stream now. The original version of “Butterfly” soared to #1 on YouTube (9M+ views) and the iTunes Pop Chart in Japan and was also featured in the trailer for the summer action-comedy Bride Hard.

Bi-Ray made their U.S. debut earlier this year with a performance of the national anthem at Dodger Stadium during Japanese Heritage Night. Bi-ray’s four members—Emi, Hinata, Cocomi, and Michelle—were personally handpicked by YOSHIKI.

YOSHIKI shares, “The moment I heard their voices, I knew they were something extraordinary. Each member has a unique sound and together they’re a force ready to change the future of J-Pop.

“Butterfly (Acoustic Version)” is a slow-burning ballad that begins with stripped-down instrumentation before building into a larger, cinematic arrangement. The accompanying music video, directed by YOSHIKI, opens with the cast of Bride Hard prepping the group for stardom.