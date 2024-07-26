Video: Reba McEntire Releases New Music Video for 'I Can't'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reba McEntire has unveiled the official music video for her “driving, dramatic, soulful” (NBC Insider) new single “I Can’t.”

Directed by Dano Cerny, the epic landscape-driven video showcases stunning visuals and dancers whose movements are inspired by the song’s lyrics. In classic Reba fashion, the video features the iconic entertainer in striking outfits artfully reinforcing the narrative of a resilient soul rising above the turmoil of a tumultuous relationship's end, seeking higher ground and new beginnings.

Touted as “anthemic” (American Songwriter), “I Can’t” drew praise after premiering on NBC’s The Voice, followed by an unforgettable performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards.

This fall, Reba will return to television sets across the country as she continues as a coach on Season 26 of NBC’s The Voice, which debuts Monday, Sept. 23. Reba also stars in and executive produces on the forthcoming sitcom Happy’s Place, which will premiere Friday, Oct. 18 on NBC.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards and GMA Dove Awards. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba’s Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba. Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard’s clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba’s Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Her book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list. Reba is set to return as a coach on Season 26 of NBC’s The Voice. Reba also stars in and executive produces on the forthcoming sitcom Happy’s Place, due this fall. For more information, visit www.Reba.com.

