Video: RIKA Unveils Music Video For 'LONG SHOT' Ft. Jamie Miller

London-based pop riser RIKA has unveiled the music video for her new single ‘Long Shot' ft. Jamie Miller. Starring both artists as love interests, the enchanting, story-led visual captures the concept of pondering all those words left unsaid, suppressing true feelings and reflecting on life's ‘what ifs'. Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Elise Schatz, the video unfolds in the opulence of the Regency era, infused with timeless romanticism.

Of ‘Long Shot' and the music video, RIKA said: "Long Shot is the story told from two sides of a relationship, wondering if they had just said something, would everything be different? Was keeping happiness just one conversation away? They long to know the answer… Collaborating with Jamie Miller on this song was an absolute dream and he just takes the song to the next level. Shooting this video in LA was the most fun I've had on set!”

'Long Shot' sees RIKA add to her collaborator repertoire with Jamie Miller. The stunning duet is a lesson in the quintessential pop ballad, with instrumentation spanning solo piano and guitar moments as well as euphoric production, backing the duo's impeccable vocal harmonies. ‘Long Shot' was written in ¾ time signature to give the effect of an endless waltz between RIKA and a love interest, an incomplete story they are both aching to return to but feel ashamed to admit.

Welsh, LA-based singer-songwriter Jamie Miller rose to fame in 2017 when he made the final of BBC's The Voice. With over 1 billion global streams and international chart success, he's received widespread acclaim from the likes of Billboard and artists such as Sam Smith and BLACKPINK. On collaborating with RIKA on ‘Long Shot', he said: “RIKA's really talented so when she asked me to be a part of her song, it was an immediate yes. I think her voice is so distinct and I'm glad we had the opportunity to work together. I thought the song was fresh and I'm glad I was able to do my thing on it!”.

The track is the lead single from the freshly released EP, Conversations I've Never Had. Offered via Warner Music India, the five-track project is an introduction to RIKA's refined songwriting and impressive vocal prowess, revealing her authentic self and proving her a major player in global pop stardom.

In a world where everyone constantly speaks their mind, and opinions are demanded to be discussed, Conversations I've Never Had is about all those words left unsaid. The project sees RIKA deep-dive into portraying emotion through conversational songwriting, hook-driven melodies and an ocean deep vulnerability that listeners have not heard from her before. These songs encapsulate the climax of RIKA's teenage years; navigating love, confusion and growing pains, all while trying to balance her new grown up life with her old childish habits.

RIKA worked with producer Joe Kearns (Zara Larsson Lauv, Griff, Ellie Goulding, Monsta X) on the EP, who has seen success with multi-platinum selling and BRIT nominated projects. Mumbai artist Rizzy Rico (Riz & Yoshi), was also enlisted as a producer on the record, inspired by R&B melodies alongside hyperpop production.

In addition to ‘Long Shot', Conversations I've Never Had includes previous singles: acoustic love ballad and the new era's kick-off release ‘All I Need' - which has already gained over 1 million streams on DSPs - and recent release, the country-pop tinged ‘My Fellow Showman', both of which have seen hearts fall in love with RIKA globally. The EP also includes R'n'B anti coming-of-age anthem ‘Grown Up', and breezy indie tune ‘Car Sick', showcasing RIKA's sonic and stylistic versatility.

With RIKA consistently winning over fans and industry alike with each gripping new release, this intriguing artist continues to merge her classic songwriting with an undeniably catchy sound for musical moments of greatness.

ABOUT RIKA:

Chandrika Darbari, known by her stage name RIKA, is a British-Indian artist who has broken into the vibrant western music scene with her cutting-edge pop sound that naturally integrates her heritage. Her multicultural upbringing has been an integral influence that has shaped her music, whether it be her first song that she wrote at the age of 9 to her recent hits 'Payroll' with the Jamaican reggae singer, Kranium and the banger 'Hooked (Hot Stuff)' with Swedish electronic duo Galantis, which gained viral fame.

'Hooked (Hot Stuff)' proved the ongoing demand for RIKA's releases by becoming a radio hit across Europe, the dance-pop anthem taking shape as an empowering interpolation of Donna Summer's iconic ‘Hot Stuff' with a modern disco feel. The release achieved coveted spots across fifteen of Spotify's New Music Friday roundups including the UK, Canada and India, and has since racked up 4.9M streams on Spotify alone. The track offered an artistic contrast to the reggae-pop of 2022's #1 hit single 'Payroll' with Kranium, which additionally saw Rika embrace international multiculturalism, enriching her artistry.

Conversations I've Never Had is RIKA's first body of work since 2020's well-received DOSES EP, and comes after RIKA's selection alongside other rising talent like Flowerovlove, TeeZandos and needanamebro for the 2023 Next Gen Programme by social media giant Meta, which celebrates RIKA's skilful building of an engaged online following (300K+ on Instagram alone) and successfully converting those followers into dedicated music fans through uniquely produced social content.

Accumulating 60 million+ streams across all streaming platforms for her catalogue, RIKA has been hotly tipped by industry insiders as well as the likes of Rolling Stone and The BRITS to be a ‘next up' global star through her innovative songwriting, impressive vocal range and charming persona – which have also seen her take home a plethora of awards for her work so far, including Best UK Female Act at the prestigious BritAsia TV Music Awards, the Rising Star award at the 2019 Asian Awards as well as the UMA award for Best Asian Act and BAMA award for Best Female Act.