Video: Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Unveil Official Video For 'If I Fall'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING (Composer – Brian Tyler) – roll out the official music video for their resilient anthem, "If I Fall," for Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s upcoming motion picture TRANSFORMERS ONE.

Directed by Brian Tyler (ARE WE DREAMING) and DJ Furth, the epic video for “If I Fall” features a dynamic visual aesthetic with red and blue laser themes that reflect the intense juxtaposition between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING (chorus vocals) build up the tension as they passionately deliver their verses while clips from TRANSFORMERS ONE are shown on the background screens and integrated throughout the video, serving as a backdrop to the impending fallout between the two characters. Complete with drum solos from ARE WE DREAMING, the visual perfectly encapsulates the emotional weight and energy of the track.

About the video, Tyler said, “It was so dope getting to work with legends Quavo and Ty Dolla who both killed it in the video for “If I Fall”, which has a sick sci-fi feel that brings you into the world of Transformers. The sets were epic, it felt like we were on Cybertron.”

Tyler also edited the video alongside Elizabeth Saltzman. “It’s kind of crazy directing your own music video when you are also singing on it, playing the drums, editing the cut, and creating the visual effects. Being so integrated in the entire process has been insane but amazing,” Tyler gushed. “This video is actually the first of its kind for my upcoming audio-visual project Are We Dreaming, which I direct and create all the visuals for, as well as produce the music which spans many genres but is primarily centered around bass music and hip hop. So hype for the world to see what we’ve cooked up!”

Released earlier this month with much love from the likes of Rolling Stone, UPROXX, XXL Magazine, Film Music Reporter, VIBE, and more, “If I Fall” is set to be featured as the End Title track for TRANSFORMERS ONE. Tyler also serves as the film composer for the film’s original score.

With an ensemble voice cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm, TRANSFORMERS ONE debuts exclusively in theaters this Friday, September 20.

Comments