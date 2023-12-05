Video: Princess Goes Release Video For 'Come Of Age'

Princess Goes — the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndie Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) — share the official video for “Come of Age”.

The video was directed by the esteemed Marcos Siega (System Of A Down, Blink-182, Weezer), who has previously worked with Princess Goes frontman Michael C. Hall on the show "Dexter: New Blood". This new video marks the first time the two artists have worked together since. A compelling performance video recorded on the backstreets of Times Square in NYC.

Speaking about the video frontman Michael C. Hall writes:

"Friend and collaborator Marcos Siega, with whom I've worked on many Dexter episodes, approached me about shooting a video. We jumped at the chance. Cuz Marcos is a righteous dude. AND because, before becoming a prolific and sought-after film and TV director and show-runner, Marcos directed TONS of seminal late 90's and 2000's music vids. We had a total blast wading through the circus of Times Square and making this covert-op Come of Age vid. Admit you wanna watch it..."

“Come Of Age” is the title-track of their acclaimed new album, out now via SO In De Goot Recordings. The album stands as the trio's most accessible, yet innovative work to date, replete with songs that traverse a thrilling and often surprising sonic and lyrical landscape. There's a clear cohesiveness to the 12 songs on the album that manage to be all at once catchy and intoxicating, soundtrack-y musicscapes for the ages, synth-heavy but multi-faceted.

The musical growth on ‘Come Of Age' was organic, and though onstage and on paper, they are a keyboards-drums-vocals band, this album is rife with guitar and bass, instruments that play a bigger role than they did on previous recordings.

The band's evolution is ongoing and often unearthly, spacy and provocative in the vein of Bowie's Blackstar (David Bowie personally cast Hall to play the lead role of Thomas Newton in his final stage project – Lazarus on Broadway). The album also featured the singles, "Shimmer", "Blur", and "Jetpack".

Reflecting on the genesis of “Come of Age”, Yanowitz adds:

"This beautiful track came out of Matt Katz Bohen's incredible imagination. In Princess, we love the band Future Islands, and I think you can hear their influence in this tune. These are among my favorite lyrics Mike has written…too many lyrics to mention here, but one that sticks out to me is 'Admit you wanna see me go down.' I really love the sentiment and the way the line unfolds in the delivery. I believe Mike intended it one way, but I also think about that line in the bigger picture, how so many people seem to want others to fail, maybe even want us to fail, and the delivery is seasoned with just the right amount of attitude…like you can be a hater, but we don't give a fk...deal with it. One nice touch is that we recorded that distortion live on Mike's vocal. It wasn't an effect added later…the distortion is married to the performance. For the production geeks...the pre-amp we used on Mike's vocal was an Avalon 727. The original song all started with a discarded Yamaha synthesizer Matt found in the garbage on the street in Brooklyn."

Following a UK & European tour earlier this Autumn, Princess Goes have just announced a series of U.S. live dates, for this December. Tickets and more information can be found HERE. Stay tuned for additional dates, to be announced in the near future.



Watch the new music video here: