Video: Norah Jones Performs Live Version of 'I Just Wanna Dance' With Vevo

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has announced the release of Norah Jones' live performance of "I Just Wanna Dance," off her new album Visions.

Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 52 million albums, and her songs have been streamed ten billion times worldwide.

She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album ‘Til We Meet Again (2021), her holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021), and Visions (2024)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper.

2024 saw the release of Visions, produced by Leon Michels. Norah explained, "the reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and this was one of them where you’re half asleep and kind of jolted awake."

When it came to "I Just Wanna Dance," Norah said, "I had this idea, again it was just one of those random things that just popped into my mind, and I’d been thinking about it for a long time. This song had another drummer, Homer Steinweiss, who was also part of the Dap-Kings and he played with Amy Winehouse, he and Leon are tight. So, we were just playing around with this song and I was on Wurlitzer. The song pretty much just repeats the same thing over and over ‘I don’t want to talk about it, I just wanna dance.” Afterwards Leon was like ‘We’ll change some of the lyrics around,’ and I was like ‘No, I just want to dance! That’s it!’ That’s the whole sentiment of the song. The part that’s funny about it is that that there is no verse, there is nothing else, so hopefully the groove and the vocals carry it because that was the plan!"

ABOUT VEVO:

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Photo Credit: Vevo

