Video: Natasha Hamilton Shares 'Edge Of Us' Official Music Video

Multi-award winning singer, songwriter and actress Natasha Hamilton shares the official music video for her debut single release, ‘Edge of Us’.

Best known as the lead singer in iconic UK girl group Atomic Kitten, Natasha now embarks on her new solo journey as an independent artist under her own label Morpho Music Group (MMG).

Blending modern sounds with timeless flair, ‘Edge of Us’ harnesses a scintillating, dancefloor ready aura whilst delving into themes of love, loss, and personal growth. Drawing from Natasha’s own personal experiences, her raw lyrics weave a narrative of heartache and resilience, exploring the complexities of relationships, reflecting on past struggles and the transformative power of self-discovery via a kaleidoscopic dance-pop lens.

The accompanying music video brings the track’s visceral energy to life. Brimming with sensuality, feisty energy, and stunning goddess portrayals, it encapsulates all the facets that make up Natasha’s new music and her exciting new era as a solo artist. She’s serving vocals, looks, choreography and everything that proves she’s still one of the most exciting pop artists of today.

Speaking about the track, Natasha said: “"Edge Of Us" marks a thrilling homage to the torturous feelings that haunt you when it comes to the end of a relationship. It delves into the depths of all emotions and feelings, yet ultimately celebrates the courage to say "enough" and walk away from what no longer aligns with you. This song resonates as a powerful anthem of resilience, inspiring people to embrace their inner strength and make bold, transformative choices.”

Natasha Hamilton’s career is star-studded. With Atomic Kitten, she has sold 10 million albums worldwide, gained several UK #1 singles and performed at prestigious events including the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. The summer of 2021 also saw the band reunite when their smash hit single ‘Whole Again’ was taken under the wings of England football fans during Euro 2020 with the remake of ‘(Southgate You’re The One) Football’s Coming Home Again’.

Natasha has also enjoyed success in the world of musical theatre. She marked her bold career move by landing a debut lead role in the highly acclaimed West End show ‘Blood Brothers’, solidifying her stance as a highly respected theatre actress before later being cast in the Tony Award-winning musical Rent. More recently, Natasha starred in the hit ITV reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire, as well as giving birth to her fifth child. Since then, Natasha has been honing her craft in the recording studio, perfecting her highly anticipated solo project.

As Natasha embarks on this new chapter of her career, she's determined to make her mark on the music industry once again. Showing other woman that you can be a mother, wife and a businesswoman all at the same time, to keep empowering woman of today and the woman of the further, to keep reaching for their dreams and have nothing come between that.

Natasha Hamilton's comeback is not just a revival; it's a renaissance and this new chapter as an independent solo artist showcases her incredible vocal range, creative mindset, and star quality as a UK pop icon more than ever before.

Comments