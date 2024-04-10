Video: Lawrence Rothman Debuts New Song 'Dreams Die Hard' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman’s new song, “Dreams Die Hard,” is debuting today in addition to the official music video, directed by renowned director Floria Sigismondi.

Reflecting on the track, written by Rothman and Lee Thomas Miller (Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift), Rothman shares, “In a world that’s pulling everyone apart at the seams I lyrically wanted to explore the universal idea of dreams. Differences aside, we all dream waking and sleeping. Dreams infest everyone’s thoughts. Language, ethnicity, religion, values, the dirt you stand on, in your particular part of the planet, we are all connected with this one common thread. We dream. Sounds obvious and silly—maybe even naive to think about that deeply. But I believe the key to any chance of a utopian co-existence here on this blue dot lays somewhere between the realm of waking and dreaming. A meditative realm where a calmness and peace overshadow daily, materialistic driven chaos… Ruled by $$$$$$ is our mantra. It’s the root which triggers all the horrors of humanity… If we stayed on that in-between plain of existence (dreams) or even if we were able to access that plain of existence through technology assisting us maybe just maybe a more civilized planet could exist.”

“Dreams Die Hard” is the latest track unveiled from Rothman’s anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which will be released April 26 on KRO Records. Ahead of the release, Rothman has shared four additional songs: the title track, “Poster Child” (written with and guitars by Jason Isbell), “Yesterday Tomorrow” and “LAX” (feat. Amanda Shires), which Rolling Stone recently selected as a “Song You Need to Know,” while American Songwriter praised it as “moving and vulnerable.”

Born in St. Louis, MO and now based between Los Angeles and Nashville, Rothman is known for their genre-bending work, which includes their most recent album, 2021’s acclaimed Good Morning, America (feat. Lucinda Williams, Amanda Shires, Marissa Nader, Girlpool, etc) as well as their work as a producer and songwriter for artists including Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon, SASAMI, Soccer Mommy and more.

For this next chapter in their ever-evolving artistic career, Rothman arrived at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios to make an album that stands as a testament to resilience—capturing the strength and lessons salvaged from their decade-long struggle with body dysmorphia, while addressing themes of addiction, gender identity and societal pressures. Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell), with contributions from Isbell, Shires and S.G. Goodman. Rooted in Rothman’s upbringing surrounded by folk and country music in Missouri, The Plow That Broke the Plains is a snapshot of their most unfiltered self.

Describing the recording process, Rothman shares, “The Plow That Broke the Plains is me not hiding behind any persona or mask and just being myself and putting that uncensored self into the words and recordings no matter how painful the confrontation was.”

In celebration of the new music, Rothman will embark on a west coast tour later this month including stops at L.A.’s Lodge Room, Seattle’s Tractor Tavern, Portland’s Show Bar, San Diego’s Soda Bar, Pioneertown’s Pappy and Harriet’s and Nashville’s The Basement among others.

THE PLOW THAT BROKE THE PLAINS TRACK LIST

1. Yesterday Tomorrow

2. LAX (feat. Amanda Shires)

3. Poster Child

4. The Plow That Broke The Plains

5. Kerosene

6. Twin Flames

7. Dreams Die Hard

8. Never A Right Time

9. R. Blood (feat. S.G. Goodman)

10. Don’t Hang Up On Me

11. Drugstore Bummin

12. Doesn’t Work Like That

13. No Vacancy

THE PLOW THAT BROKE THE PLAINS SPRING TOUR

April 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room

April 26—Santa Cruz, CA—The Atrium at the Catalyst

April 27—San Francisco, CA—The Lost Church

April 28—Folsom, CA—Folsom Hotel

April 29—Reno, NV—Holland Project

May 1—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

May 2—Portland, OR—Show Bar

May 3—Willamina, OR—Wildwood Hotel

May 8—Costa Mesa, CA—The Wayfarer

May 9—San Diego—Soda Bar

May 10—Phoenix, AZ—Dirty Drummer

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

May 12—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s

May 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement

Photo Credit: Mary Rozzi