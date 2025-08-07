Video: Laufey Premieres 'Snow White' Song with Video Filmed in Iceland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-winning composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has premiered a new song, “Snow White.” Laufey explains, “Snow White is about the never ending chase for perfection that comes with being a woman. It’s about looking in the mirror and seeing all the ways in which you can improve yourself.” The song also comes alongside the official music video which was completely shot in her native Iceland, and directed by Laufey’s twin sister and creative director Junia Lin. Check it out here.

“Snow White” is the latest offering from her highly anticipated forthcoming album A Matter of Time, coming August 22 via Vingolf Recordings / AWAL. As Laufey began to craft A Matter of Time, she felt freer than ever. “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write,” she says, and it’s true. An artist who pours her life experiences into her work, she infused 2022’s Everything I Know About Love with coming-of-age tales revolving around leaving home, and for 2023’s GRAMMY®-winning Bewitched she dove headlong into young love.

“I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage," she said about A Matter of Time, adding that she also "just wanted to let my heart wander.” Laufey will perform the new songs on the “A Matter of Time Tour,” which sold over 250K tickets upon its initial onsale, including two sold out Madison Square Garden dates in New York City, two sold out Crypto.com Arena dates in Los Angeles, plus second nights added in Toronto and San Francisco and a dozen other instantly sold out arena shows.

Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., Laufey learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic Radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include 5 billion global streams, a social media audience of 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and an album in Billboard’s Top 20 (both for Bewitched), a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year.

She’s sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and London’s Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Jon Batiste and Raye; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Beabadoobee, and Norah Jones. This spring, Laufey announced The Laufey Foundation, with the primary mission of supporting young musicians with the resources they need, especially through youth orchestras, to reach their full potential. $1 of each ticket sold on the “A Matter of Time Tour’ will go towards The Laufey Foundation.

LAUFEY LIVE

August 7—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, OH‡

August 9—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY§

September 15—Kia Center—Orlando, FL* SOLD OUT

September 16—State Farm Arena—Atlanta, GA*

September 18—Dickies Arena—Fort Worth, TX* SOLD OUT

September 20—Toyota Center—Houston, TX*

September 21—Moody Center—Austin, TX*

September 23—Desert Diamond Arena—Phoenix, AZ*

September 24—Pechanga Arena—San Diego, CA* SOLD OUT

September 26—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA* SOLD OUT

September 27—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA* SOLD OUT

September 29—Oakland Arena—Oakland, CA*

September 30—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA* SOLD OUT

October 2—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC*

October 4—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA* SOLD OUT

October 6—Delta Center—Salt Lake City, UT*

October 8—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO* SOLD OUT

October 10—United Center—Chicago, IL* SOLD OUT

October 11—Target Center—Minneapolis, MN*

October 13—Bridgestone Arena—Nashville, TN*

October 15—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY* SOLD OUT

October 16—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY* SOLD OUT

October 19—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON* SOLD OUT

October 20—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON*

October 21—Place Bell—Laval, QC*

October 23—Capital One Arena—Washington, DC*

October 24—Wells Fargo Center—Philadelphia, PA*

October 27—TD Garden—Boston MA*

‡with The Cleveland Orchestra

§with The Philadelphia Orchestra

*with support from Suki Waterhouse

Photo credit: Emma Summerton