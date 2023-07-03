Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video

Rapp's debut album "Snow Angel" will be released on August 18.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at Reneé Rapp's new music video for her "Snow Angel" single! The song is the title track of her new album, which will be released on August 18.

Rapp announced the new album last month, revealing that she wrote and recorded the new music while filming the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nu Deco Shares “Unholy From New Duende EP Photo
Nu Deco Shares “Unholy' From New 'Duende' EP

Along with “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and “LA FAMA” by Rosalía (feat. The Weeknd), listeners can expect to hear Nu Deco Ensemble’s unique arrangements of the chart-topping Latin song “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, plus “Packt Like Sardines In a Crushd Tin Box” and “Everything In Its Right Place” by Radiohead.

2
Maggot Heart to Release New Album HUNGER in September Photo
Maggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in September

Maggot Heart, crossover rock band based in Berlin, channels emotional alchemy through music. Consisting of guitarist and singer Linnéa Olsson, bassist Olivia Airey and drummer Uno Bruniusson, Maggot Heart refuse to be categorized. Originally from Sweden, Olsson formed Maggot Heart as a solo project in 2016.

3
The Darkness Announce Permission To Land UK & Ireland Headline Tour Photo
The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour

The Darkness, Britain’s world-renowned and hugely-beloved rock band extraordinaire, have announced nine new shows for the Permission To Land 20 world tour, which will run through the UK and Ireland in December.

4
Alex Nicol Releases New Single Hollywood Photo
Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'

The Montreal artist’s latest single ensnares with all the potency and poison of its namesake. Casting strings of a knife-edge tension against the unexpected twists that unfold with its dramatic key changes, “Hollywood” finds Nicol play a starring role in a song of downbeat and disturbing Lynchian thrills.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in SeptemberMaggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in September
Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in LondonPhotos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline TourThe Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour
Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'

Videos

Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
LEOPOLDSTADT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT