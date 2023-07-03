Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at Reneé Rapp's new music video for her "Snow Angel" single! The song is the title track of her new album, which will be released on August 18.

Rapp announced the new album last month, revealing that she wrote and recorded the new music while filming the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:



