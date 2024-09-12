Video: Eminem Opens VMAs with Performances of 'Houdini' and 'Somebody Save Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global rap icon Eminem opened the 2024 “VMAs” LIVE on Wednesday, September 11th from New York’s UBS Arena. Watch his performance of songs "Houdini" and "Somebody Save Me" where he is surrounded by Eminem lookalikes!

One of the best-selling musicians of the 21st century, the 15x GRAMMY® winner treated fans to the first TV show performance from his recently released 12th studio LP The Death of Slim Shady. Tied for the most Moon Persons wins by a solo male artist with Peter Gabriel, Eminem last opened the “VMAs” in 2010 with a powerful performance of “Not Afraid,” followed by a duet with Rihanna for “Love the Way You Lie”

His 8 nominations this year included “Video of the Year,” “Best Hip-Hop,”“Song of the Summer,” Presented by Hilton, and “VMAs Most Iconic Performance” for his 2000 medley of “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am,” which included a procession of 100+ look-alikes dressed as him. He ultimately won for "Best Hip-Hop" and "Best Visual Effects."

His wins solidify his status as the most celebrated male solo artist in show history, already holding the title of the most wins by a rap artist. Additionally, with 67 total nods, he is the 2nd most nominated artist, trailing only Madonna.

