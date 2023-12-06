Video: Caroline Jones Releases 'Lawless' Visual

Country artist and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones released the official video for her hit track, “Lawless” off her recently released third studio album Homesite.

The video was shot while Caroline was on a bus ride between Ventura, California where she was opening for Lukas Nelson and a Zac Brown Band show in Las Vegas. In true rock star and Caroline fashion, she turned to Google Maps to find a state park that captured the song's opening lyric “caught between forever and a wasteland,” pulled the tour bus over, hopped off in a sparkly silver number and shot the video in a couple of hours.

“I love these run and gun type shoots. This video is pure emotive performance, and as much as I wish I had been able to set the whole band up out there in the desert, hopefully I captured the raw, rocking, live energy of this song in these shots. The desert setting certainly lends itself to the lyrics,” said Caroline.

Off the heels her successful album release, Jones performed as part of the 2023 CMA Awards Jimmy Buffett tribute performance with Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Mac McAnally last month. It was also announced that ZBB would be joining Kenny Chesney for his “Sun Does Down” tour kicking off April 2024.

Watch the new music video here: