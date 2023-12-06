Video: Caroline Jones Releases 'Lawless' Visual

"Lawless" is off her recently released third studio album Homesite.

Video: Caroline Jones Releases 'Lawless' Visual

Country artist and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones released the official video for her hit track, “Lawless” off her recently released third studio album Homesite.

The video was shot while Caroline was on a bus ride between Ventura, California where she was opening for Lukas Nelson and a Zac Brown Band show in Las Vegas. In true rock star and Caroline fashion, she turned to Google Maps to find a state park that captured the song's opening lyric “caught between forever and a wasteland,” pulled the tour bus over, hopped off in a sparkly silver number and shot the video in a couple of hours.

“I love these run and gun type shoots. This video is pure emotive performance, and as much as I wish I had been able to set the whole band up out there in the desert, hopefully I captured the raw, rocking, live energy of this song in these shots. The desert setting certainly lends itself to the lyrics,” said Caroline.

Off the heels her successful album release, Jones performed as part of the 2023 CMA Awards Jimmy Buffett tribute performance with Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Mac McAnally last month. It was also announced that ZBB would be joining Kenny Chesney for his “Sun Does Down” tour kicking off April 2024.

Watch the new music video here:



Elephant Stone Celebrate Another Year Gone With New Album Photo
Elephant Stone Celebrate 'Another Year Gone' With New Album

It's a bite-sized new entry to the power-pop canon; a mellotron intro, a 'Penny Lane'-esque piano jaunt, sun-soaked harmonies, and a flanger-flecked guitar solo all combine for a tight 1:44 runtime, while lyrically, frontman Rishi Dhir reflects on the woozy and disorienting temporality of the COVID lockdowns. Plus, check out tour dates!

Asia Chow Introduces Her Indie-Folk Career With Debut Single Days Unchanged Photo
Asia Chow Introduces Her Indie-Folk Career With Debut Single 'Days Unchanged'

Indie-folk newcomer Asia Chow introduces listeners to a new side of her artistry with her debut single “Days Unchanged.” Delicate in instrumentation and guided by her lush, resonant voice, the song is a confessional tale of the sliding scales of time alone being seen as isolating or something to cherish.

Eliza McLamb Shares New Single 16 Photo
Eliza McLamb Shares New Single '16'

“16” follows the previously released tracks “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me” singles. McLamb enlisted close confidant and collaborator Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) to make the record at Bear Creek Studio in rural Washington, where Big Thief recorded U.F.O.F., an album McLamb holds dear. 

Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown Gamblers All Tour Starts This Weekend Photo
Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown 'Gamblers All Tour' Starts This Weekend

Jeffrey Foucault + Pieta Brown are embarking on their GAMBLERS ALL TOUR starting this weekend. Don't miss this exciting musical collaboration.

