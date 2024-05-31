Video: Carín León Unveils 'Despídase bien'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most influential rising global artists, Carín León, has released his much anticipated new album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

Boca Chueca Vol. 1 features 19 songs and showcases Carín experimenting with a variety of genres, incorporating rock, country and pop. Blending music he has been listening to throughout his life with his own personal style, the album represents a deep exploration of Carín’s essence. The LP features new single “Despídase bien,” as well as collaborations with Kane Brown, Leon Bridges, Pepe Aguilar, Bolela and Panteón Rococó.

The superstar has recently achieved huge career milestones making history as the first Latin artist ever to perform at both Coachella and Stagecoach in the same year. He recently opened for The Rolling Stones and made his debut performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

In support of the new music, Carín’s forthcoming Boca Chueca Tour 2024 will visit major cities in North America and Europe, starting on July 22 in Paso Robles, CA with stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and Toronto, as well as a landmark performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

The new album’s cover—by artist Alan Ortega—is a surrealist piece directly referencing the album’s title, Boca Chueca. The art reflects the album’s content, featuring bold lyrics and a raw, authentic style.

“My new album is very special to me because it was created amidst concerts, award shows, and being on the road,” says Carín. “It is an embrace and a reconciliation with aspects that are often considered negative but are also part of me. These demons represent the pressure from people and critics, reflecting who Oscar Armando is as a human being translated into Carín. These songs capture important feelings of what I am experiencing. The cover reflects my essence and the transformation in this album, connected to my less gentle side.”

Boca Chueca Vol. 1 is the follow up to the hugely successful Colmillo de leche, which reached #8 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart last year, with three tracks reaching #1 on Billboard's Regional Mexican chart.

ABOUT CARIN LEON

Carin León continues his rapid ascent after a monumental year, including winning a Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album for Colmillo de Leche and releasing two massive hit singles, with “Primera Cita” and “Según Quién” each charting Top 25 on Spotify and Top 30 on the Billboard Global 200. His single “ALCH SI” with Grupo Frontera reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay chart. Most recently, he completed an extensive sold-out run of U.S. arenas with his Colmillo de Leche Tour. The 38-date run saw León performing at Los Angeles’ Crypto*com Arena, Newark’s Prudential Center, Houston’s Toyota Center, Miami’s Kaseya Center and more.

Originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, León embarked on his musical journey at the age of 15, taking his first steps by learning to play the guitar and developing skills in singing and songwriting. In 2018, León released his debut album Desvelada con Banda y Mariachi which propelled him to quickly dominate the Regional Mexican music scene as a performer, singer and songwriter. In 2021 his album INÉDITO debuted atop the Apple Music charts, reaching #1 on the Mexican Music chart and #3 on the Latin Music chart and was named one of Billboard’s 25 Best Latin Albums of the year. León has received countless nominations and multiple awards, including an ASCAP Award for the song “Me La Aventé,” numerous Premios Lo Nuestro (“Regional Mexican Breakthrough Artist,” “Best Male Artist” and “Banda Song of the Year”) and a 2022 Latin Grammy win for “Best Regional Mexican Song” for “Como lo Hice Yo,” a collaboration with Mexican pop group Matisse.

CARÍN LEÓN—BOCA CHUECA VOL. 1

Cuando la vida sea trago Otra vez Casi oficial Frené mis pies Círculo vicioso Que haga el paro Bebé no cambies tú Por eso bye Qué feo se siente el amor No sé with Panteón Rococó The One (Pero no como yo) with Kane Brown Lamentablemente with Pepe Aguilar Aviso importante with Bolela It Was Always You (Siempre fuiste tú) with Leon Bridges Banqueteras 1 Aunque tú no lo sepas Por culpa de un tercero Despídase bien

TOUR DATES

July 22—Mid State Fair—Paso Robles, CA

August 29—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater—Greenwood Village, CO

August 31—Pechanga Arena San Diego—San Diego, CA

September 1—Acrisure Arena—Greater Palm Springs, CA

September 5—Golden 1 Center—Sacramento, CA

September 6—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA

September 8—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA

September 12—Footprint Center—Phoenix, AZ

September 13—BMO Stadium—Los Angeles, CA

September 14—Michelob ULTRA Arena—Las Vegas, NV

September 19—United Center—Chicago, IL

September 20—United Center—Chicago, IL

September 22—Coca-Cola Coliseum—Toronto, ON

September 26—Capital One Arena—Washington, D.C.

September 27—Santander Arena—Reading, PA

September 28—Mohegan Sun Arena—Uncasville, CT

October 2—Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

October 6—Toyota Center—Houston, TX

October 10—Dickies Arena—Ft. Worth, TX

October 13—Bridgestone Arena—Nashville, TN

October 17—Spectrum Center—Charlotte, NC

October 19—Amalie Arena—Tampa, FL

October 20—Amerant Bank Arena—Sunrise, FL

October 31—Wizink Center—Madrid, ESP

November 3—Electric Brixton—London, UK

November 4—Paradiso—Amsterdam, NL

November 5—Alhambra—Paris, FR

Photo credit: Carín León

Comments