Video: Ariana Grande Drops Live Version of 'eternal sunshine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following a slightly deluxe edition of eternal sunshine released shortly after the original edition, pop star Ariana Grande has now dropped live versions of songs from her latest album.

Grande is also slowly releasing performance videos to go along with the extended version of the album, which is being billed as the "Slightly Deluxe and Also Live" edition. Watch a video of the title song here!

Her latest album, the first since 2020, was released this past March to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Grande will next appear in the two-part adaptation of Wicked.

About Ariana Grande

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Comments