Vevo and J Balvin Release Official Live Performance of 'Amarillo'

Vevo and J Balvin announce the release of the official live performance of "Amarillo." Additional performances of "Azul," "Negro" and "Rojo" will be released next week. Vevo live performances is a very special series that connects artists to their audiences at scale. Through close collaboration with the artist, Vevo creates visuals to give fans a unique take on the original songs. Khalid, Future, Karol G and Miley Cyrus have all worked collaboratively with Vevo to produce new and original, visually stunning video content offering fans a different retrospect on their music.

Watch below!

"Amarillo" comes off J Balvin's new album Colores. The follow-up to his 2018 full-length Vibras, the new album finds the Reggaeton powerhouse going back to his roots, opting for only two features (Mr. Eazi and frequent producer Sky Rompiendo) to showcase the infectious sounds and flows that have made him a household name. The album also arrives just days after J Balvin made history becoming the Latin Urban artist with the most #1 singles on the Latin airplay charts after "Blanco" took the top spot this week. This title, along with Colores, not only cements his status as a leader of Reggaeton but as a torchbearer of the new state of Urbano, Balvin continually expanding the limits of the genre and paving the way for "la nueva escuela."

The album continues J Balvin's reign as one of the biggest stars in the world. 2019 saw him perform in the opening segment of The GRAMMY Awards, named the Premio Lo Nuestro "Artist of the Year" for an unprecedented third consecutive time, collect his fourth LATIN GRAMMY and the "Favorite Latin Artist" American Music Award, and saw him become the first Reggaeton artist on Saturday Night Live. Throughout the year, J Balvin also connected with millions of fans live by taking his stunning "ARCOIRIS" (Rainbow) Tour across the United States and throughout the world, while further etching his name in Urbano music history as the first Reggaeton artist to perform on the mainstage at Coachella, leading EDM festival Tomorrowland, and as the first-ever Latin artist to Headline at Lollapalooza. Most recently, J Balvin performed in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez to perform his hit song "Mi Gente," notches another #1 single, and appeared on the cover of Billboard.

"Amarillo" is now streaming. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





Related Articles View More Music Stories