Veeze Shares New Single Following Release of Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of his cult classic debut album Ganger, Detroit's own Veeze has shared his highly-anticipated first single of 2024, “Pop Yo s,” via Navy Wavy/Warner Records. Backed by an accompanying video shot in London, the uptempo track is defined by its eclectic beat and breakneck, in-your-face bar work coated in Veeze's signature flow.

Known for deep-cut references and lighthearted lyricism, Veeze’s standout instrumentals and unpredictable hooks combine for an irresistible formula, making each release an essential listening event. Hailing from Detroit’s 7 Mile neighborhood, Veeze garnered momentous acclaim with the release of Ganger, which earned spots on year-end “Best Of” lists from the likes of The Washington Post, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, The FADER, and Stereogum. Stamping his first release of 2024, “Pop Yo s” marks the elusive, off-the-wall artist’s long-anticipated return as he prepares to drop more music later this summer.

A beloved cult artist with unconventional flows and ear for progressive instrumentation, Veeze has all the trappings of a bonafide superstar in the making. After first making a splash in the Detroit rap scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy, standout efforts like his 2020 viral hit "Law 'N' Order", key contributions to Lil Yachty’s 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, and the stellar “U-Digg” alongside close collaborators 42 Dugg and Lil Baby propelled his homegrown hype to a national scale. The momentum reached a tipping point with the landmark release of Veeze’s 2023 debut album Ganger, which boasted standout songs “Not a Drill” (52M+ Streams), “Safe 2” (36M+ streams), and “GOMD” (69M+ streams), the latter of which saw Lil Uzi Vert hop on a remix of the track. The Detroit heavyweight followed up the release with a deluxe edition of the album, which featured hit single “Get Lucki” (38M+ streams), after launching his own label imprint, Navy Wavy, in partnership with Warner Records.

Veeze flaunted his multifaceted appeal on his 2023 Ganger Tour with sold-out dates in NY, LA, ATL, and Detroit, which featured opening stints from breakout female acts Anycia and Myaap, who are currently taking the internet by storm. Recent months have seen him open for Travis Scott on the remainder of his Circus Maximus tour alongside Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby and embark on his first European tour, flexing his growing international fanfare — and making his case as Gen Z’s definitive rap superstar.

﻿Photo Credit: Diwang Valdez

Comments