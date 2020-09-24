Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Video for Bruce Springsteen's GHOSTS

Today, Bruce Springsteen dropped a new song!

Sep. 24, 2020  

Today, Bruce Springsteen dropped a new song, "Ghosts."

Listen below!

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


