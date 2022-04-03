VIDEO: Watch Jon Batiste Perform 'Freedom' on the GRAMMYs

Jon Batiste took to the stage at the GRAMMYs to perform his hit single, "Freedom."

This year, Batiste is nominated for 11 GRAMMY Awards, notably winning the trophy for Best Music Video.

One of the best-known musicians of his generation, virtuoso pianist, singer, bandleader, educator and television personality Jon Batiste has spent his career bringing that music back to where it started - that is, with the people. From his days at Juilliard, where he established his Stay Human band by playing around New York City's subways and in street performances he called "love riots," to his work since 2015 as the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Kenner, Louisiana native has consistently channeled his superb technical skill and deep knowledge of jazz tradition towards a specific, intentional purpose: making people's lives better and brighter, one harmonaboard (that's harmonica and keyboard, combined) solo at a time.

Born into Louisiana's legendarily musical Batiste family, Jon has performed and recorded widely since his teens. His flexibility as an artist, his fluency in jazz as well as popular music of all stripes, has allowed him to collaborate with legends from Wynton Marsalis, a mentor since his Juilliard days, to Prince - as well as many of the widely-varied artists who appear on the Late Show.

Batiste balances a demanding performance schedule with public speaking engagements, masterclasses, brand partnerships, community activism and acting roles. His composing and songwriting will be featured in his large-scale, genre-melding symphonic work "American Symphony," set to premiere at Carnegie Hall in 2021 and he has been developing a Broadway musical about the life of famed painter Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Watch the performance clip here:

