VIDEO: Watch Incubus Perform On THE LATE SHOW

Incubus make their Late Show debut performing one of their biggest hits on Stephen Colbert's live #DemDebate afterparty. Their "20 Years Of Make Yourself And Beyond" tour begins this Fall, for tickets and information visit www.incubushq.com/tour.

