VIDEO: The Game Releases Video for 'A.I. With the Braids'

Today, Compton rapper The Game releases the anticipated music video for his hard-hitting latest single "A.I. With The Braids" featuring Lil Wayne that pays tribute to legendary NBA all-star and friend Allen Iverson. In the 3D-animated visual, A.I. dominates his competition on the basketball court, showing off his signature braids and swagger. Animated versions of The Game and Lil Wayne perform their verses while floating basketballs and Lamborghinis surround them. The Mike Zombie produced track is the first song from The Game following his critically-acclaimed album Born To Rap released in 2019.

Watch the video below!

"A.I. with the braids is almost single handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in hip hop & professional sports these days..." The Game says of his inspiration. "Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids & whole swagger. Girls were in love with him & he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it's only right I pay homage."

Game adds, "He didn't care what anyone in the world thought of his style, he just did him....& back then we had a little "A.I. with the braids in all of us."

More new music from The Game is coming soon.