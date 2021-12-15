VIDEO: The Blinders Release 'The Killing Moon' Live Video

The Blinders have released a cover of the 'The Killing Moon' by Echo & the Bunnymen. The track and video were recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool; the same studio the Bunnymen recorded the original track. The Blinders have delivered an exceptional homage to one of their major influences with 'The Killing Moon'.

The video premiered with Clash who said, "It's an icy rendition, full of brooding vocals, crystalline guitar lines, and a spacious, almost sub-zero arrangement. Thomas Haywood leads the band through this special cover, and it shows off the interplay that makes The Blinders such a potent group."

Regarding the song, vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood says, "You attach yourself to particular songs and marry them with moments of your own life. It's a collective favourite of the band and one of the best songs that's ever been written.

"We recorded it live at Parr Street in Liverpool, which was the same studio Echo & the Bunnymen recorded the original song. That made it even more special. I hope we didn't butcher it! We always wanted to get in there and do something. It's since then been shut down so we're pleased we got this one in the bag."

Last month The Blinders released their new single 'City We Call Love', the potent track has been quick to prove a radio hit and has been heavily supported by Radio 1 (Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo) and BBC 6Music (Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins), while also receiving great critical praise from the likes of The New Cue, Gigwise and more.

'City We Call Love' features an expansive landscape full of abrasive guitars, pulsating basslines, bright synthesiser flourishes and dynamic brazen vocals. It is accompanied by a gloriously passionate video, which sees the newly expanded five-piece explore their broadened range of instrumentation with effortless skill.

The new song is taken from The Blinders forthcoming EP Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1), a five-track collection of dark brilliance, out on Jan 14th, ahead of the band hitting the road with The Cribs for a full UK tour in March. To celebrate the release of the EP the band will be playing an intimate show at Manchester's Night & Day on January 15th. Tickets are available here.

Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1) is a fiery yet emotive EP, its psychedelic-infused indie-rock plays like a cross between IDLES, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Arctic Monkeys. Thomas Haywood's lyrics range from the visceral bite of a generation of political frustration with tracks such as 'The Writer', to his most sensitive songwriting yet with close examinations on love with the likes of 'Barefoot Across Your Water' and 'Hate To See You Tortured'.

Speaking about the new EP, vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood states, "The EP title came from one of many jam sessions that took up our time during lockdown, the long title being 'John Hall's Electric Kool-Aid Acid Militia'... but that doesn't quite have the same ring does it?

"Pretty much all the songs came from some form of jam state. We'd record everything in the rehearsal room and I'd go home and listen back, choose the best parts and write lyrics to them. I'd bring it back to the band and we'd play it to death... constantly cutting down and layering as we go along. Nothing is accidental this time round. Everything is on purpose. The songs have been crafted meticulously.

"We're a five-piece now instead of a three. It takes care of our previous limitations and is probably the best decision we've made. It's also the best stuff we've written."

Watch the video here: