VIDEO: Sammy Rae & The Friends Covers Billy Joel's 'The River Of Dreams'

Billy Joel put plenty of soul into his 1993 hit "The River Of Dreams," but Sammy Rae found a new way to bring the soul out - and did so with just a ukulele and her voice.

In this episode of ReImagined At Home, Rae - the frontwoman of eight-piece group Sammy Rae & The Friends - takes center stage with her uke to deliver a scat-filled cover of Joel's GRAMMY-nominated single. She puts her own spin on the track with undulating vocals, showing off her range as well her jazz sensibilities.

Before the third verse, Rae demonstrates her scatting skills, giving "The River Of Dreams" a playful new addition. She's clearly having fun breathing new life into the '90s classic, her head bopping along as her voice bounces and her hands pluck the ukulele.

Rae recorded her Billy Joel cover while on the road with her band, who kicked off their If It All Goes South Tour in Austin on Oct. 1. Though they'll be on the road until Nov. 17, Rae declared in a heartfelt Instagram post that "This is already the tour [of] a lifetime."

See if Sammy Rae & The Friends' are stopping by your city below. In the meantime, watch Rae's reimagination of Billy Joel's "The River Of Dreams," and keep checking GRAMMY.com for more episodes of ReImagined At Home.

Watch the performance here:

Sammy Rae & The Friends US Tour Dates

October 27th @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

October 28th @ First Ave in Minneapolis, MN

October 29th @ Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE

October 31st @ Granada Theatre in Lawrence, KS

November 2nd @ Gothic Theatre in Denver, CO (Sold Out)

November 3rd @ Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City, UT

November 4th @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

November 6th @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA (Sold Out)

November 9th @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

November 11th @ Regency in San Francisco, CA

November 12th @ Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

November 13th @ Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

November 15th @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

November 16th @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

November 17th @ Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

Sammy Rae & The Friends UK/EU Tour Dates 2023

January 25th @ The Fleece in Bristol, UK (Sold Out)

January 26th @ Koko in London, UK (Sold Out)

January 27th @ Band on the Wall in Manchester, UK (Sold Out)

January 28th @ Celtic Connections 2023 in Glasgow, UK

February 2nd @ Paradiso Amsterdam in Amsterdam, NL

February 3rd @ Electric Brixton in London, UK

February 4th @ Band on the Wall in Manchester, UK