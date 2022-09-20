Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rina Sawayama Releases Live Performance of 'This Hell'

The video follows performances of "Hold the Girl" and "Hurricanes."

Sep. 20, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Rina Sawayama's live performance of "This Hell." "This Hell" follows Rina's previous Vevo Studio Performances of "Hold The Girl" and "Hurricanes."

All three tracks are off of Rina's new album Hold the Girl, released on September 16th, and follows her critically acclaimed 2020 album SAWAYAMA. Hold the Girl melds influences from across the pop spectrum and is a bold and honest statement of Rina's personal evolution; coming to terms with her own past and the jubilation of turning to the future.

"This Hell" is a turbo-charged pop anthem with a country twist. Rina unpacks her sound, saying, "The past couple of years I've been listening to lots of female country singers and wanted to write a euphoric and tongue in cheek country pop song. Country music at its core to me represents comfort, brilliant storytelling and authentic expression of the writer's reality."

Rina explains further, saying, "It's an important song for me given the human rights that are being taken away from minorities at a rapid rate in the name of traditional religious beliefs, more specifically I was thinking about the rights being taken away from the LGBTQ community when I wrote this song. When the world tells us we don't deserve love and protection, we have no choice but to give love and protection to each other. This Hell is better with you."

Watch the performance here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

