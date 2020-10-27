VIDEO: Rina Sawayama Performs 'XS' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below.
Musical guest Rina Sawayama performs "XS" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
