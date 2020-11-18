VIDEO: Phil Good Releases New Single & Music Video For 'How Do I Feel'

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Phil Good has released his latest single "How Do I Feel". Recorded during quarantine, the introspective track finds Phil attempting to navigate the emotional rollercoaster of 2020. Phil invited fans to be a part of the song by submitting voice memos describing how they've been feeling, and sampled the audio throughout the track. "How Do I Feel" is available to stream and download now via Elektra Records HERE. Phil has also released an official music video for the track, which premiered earlier today on Paper Magazine.

Watch it below.

"'How Do I Feel' is an almost stupidly simple snapshot of where my head was at in May of 2020. I wrote it with my friend and collaborator Michelle Buzz, and it spilled out of us in under an hour," Phil shared. "I instantly fell in love with how straightforward and spot on it felt. This song is so specific and personal to me, but I think it captures how I imagine many people have felt this year."

"How Do I Feel" follows "Falling", "Everything's Good", and "Living With No One" as Phil's fourth single of 2020. His recent tracks have received praise from Uproxx, Billboard, Ones To Watch, Variance Magazine, and more. Earlier this year, Phil was featured on "Stuck On You", the lead single off GRAMMY® Award-winning producer RAC's new album Boy. He also launched the satirical talk show "Wait... Is That What You Mean By That?!". Interviews with Finneas, Adam Melchor, Elektra Music Group Co-President Mike Easterlin, The Band Camino, and Ashe are available now on Phil's Instagram.

Last Fall, Billboard announced Phil Good's Elektra Records signing, and shared his major label debut single and music video "Wonder". Phil's follow-up "Do You Ever?" and its accompanying visual were premiered by Ones To Watch, who praised his "remarkable ear for tasteful synths." Phil closed out 2019 with "Put It All On Me" which Lyrical Lemonade premiered, declaring, "Phil delivers an extremely catchy hook with his fun, charismatic energy; making it almost impossible to get out of your head."

Converting audiences to fans on the road, Phil recently supported Jaymes Young on his Happiest Year North America Tour, and joined labelmate Tones and I on select United States tour dates.

