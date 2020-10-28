VIDEO: OVTLIER Release New Lyric Video for 'Who We Are'

Watch the lyric video below!

Rochester, NY band OVTLIER released new single "Who We Are" today via Zoid Entertainment/INgrooves.

Ovtlier has grown into a roaring rock band of stadium ambitions. Led by the enigmatic frontman Joey Arena, Ovlier has already captured the hearts of more than 60K daily followers online, more than 2.1 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube, over half a million streams Spotify, appearing in Revolver Magazine, Alternative Press, Loudwire, ABC News and has been selling out shows around the Northeast. Drawing influences from Breaking Benjamin, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Periphery and others, Ovtlier brings the rock and metal edge to a new height of intensity.

"Who We Are" will hold a special place in the Ovtlier arsenal. A song that skims the surface of a personal hell; I have swept a lot of childhood trauma under the rug and just kept it moving throughout life. It feels damn near impossible to trust or let anyone in so I keep everyone at arms length. Something I am currently working on and because I am determined to re-wire some of my perception pertaining to that, I look forward to the day this song is only artifact to a past self. Everything we go through starting with day no. 1 is what shapes us into "who we are" says Joey Arena.

Inspired by everything 80's to 90s grunge and NuMetal, Arena began playing guitar at the age of 11 on an old 3-string guitar. After achieving commercial success with his band, Young Bloods, Arena re-centered himself and began traveling 8 hours from Rochester to Cleveland in search of an identity. Playing sold-out hometown shows, touring the states and rapidly growing their fan-base among all types of music fans. Housing a hybrid sound that cross-pollinates into other sub-genres, giving a formula to freedom in songwriting and forever being able to validate surprise in their releases to come. Ovtlier is set out to deliver their most personal and intense work yet.

Photo Credit: Taylor Rambo

