VIDEO: Nickelback Covers 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'
Nickelback has released a cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band.
The band has also released an official animated video to accompany the song. Check it out below!
Nickelback is a Canadian rock band formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, Canada. The band is composed of guitarist and lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger, and drummer Daniel Adair.
