VIDEO: MuMu Shares 'Brooklyn Tonight (Unplugged)' Video

Today, MuMu shares the music video for her new single entitled "Brooklyn Tonight (Unplugged)," a stripped-down version of the single she released last year. The track was written and produced with Jamie Lawrence, with contributions by Jack Broza (guitar) and Carlos Henriquez (bass), who is best known for working with Wynton Marsalis.

Speaking on the video, MuMu wrote:

"We had a shoot for this song planned with a forty person crew/cast. Two days before the shoot Omicron was raging and seventeen people in our crew/cast tested positive. Needless to say, we had to change the plan. A week later I ended up in Paris for work with a song called 'Brooklyn Tonight' to promote. Brooklyn went from being a place, to being a person. And a forty person shoot turned into a two person shoot with nothing but a 360 camera and a dream. Stick around for the twist at the end of the video."

Continuing on the track itself, she wrote:

"'Brooklyn Tonight Unplugged' was initially inspired by a friend asking me to write a song about being the only queer person in the room. Then my love brain took over and it turned into a queer lady love song because, well, we need more of those. This is an acoustic version of the original for those queer lady slow jammers."

Manhattan-based pop artist MuMu has a talent for finding guardian angels. Growing up on Manhattan's Upper West Side in a house bursting with women - so much so that her family nicknamed it The Brothel - the young musician found early guidance in artists like Pink and Elton John, spangled pop stars who made her feel less alone in a home rife with addiction and mental illness. "Pink just spoke to this angsty child who was growing up in an environment that felt completely out of control," MuMu says.

MuMu started writing songs at age nine - the same year her father left - but she was too shy to perform them. Instead, she whispered them to her goldfish, Pete and Andrew, and hid scraps of lyrics in the lining of the couch. Songwriting gave MuMu a sense of agency she severely lacked, even if she wasn't ready to share them. MuMu attended a performing arts high school, where she studied musical theater.

She went on to appear in plays, commercials, movies, like David Chase's Not Fade Away; TV shows like Nurse Jackie and Law and Order SVU. She made her Broadway debut in Donald Margulies's The Country House. Most recently, she wrote all the songs for - and starred in - the 2020 movie Best Summer Ever, which also featured Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Benjamin Bratt.

Watch the new music video here: