VIDEO: Marcus King Performs 'Wildflowers & Wine' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Marcus King's debut solo album, El Dorado, produced by Dan Auerbach, is out now.
Musical guest Marcus King performs "Wildflowers & Wine" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More Music Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM
- VIDEO: Costumes & Sets Take Center Stage in This Featurette From Behind-the-Scenes of THE PROM!