VIDEO: Marcus King Performs 'Wildflowers & Wine' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Marcus King's debut solo album, El Dorado, produced by Dan Auerbach, is out now.

Dec. 17, 2020  

Musical guest Marcus King performs "Wildflowers & Wine" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

