VIDEO: Lo Talker Release First Single 'No Champagne'

Their debut single.

Today, Athens, GA based Lo Talker announce their debut single "No Champagne", an expansive folk rock track augmented by the psychedelic whirr of fractured tape loops. The single is accompanied by an official music video directed by the band.

Andrew Shepard, vocalist and songwriter of the band, says of "No Champagne" that it's a song about "having a reckoning with your past, fighting a religious culture war with political weirdos and grifters, and the absurdity of just being" during the American panorama of the last few years. To Shepard's credit, he never wallows. He has a gift for writing observational moments with unexpected verve, and sometimes some much needed humor.

"No Champagne" is, in a way, the thesis statement of A Comedy of Errors, which is set for release on Arts & Crafts in 2021. It doesn't take itself too seriously, cloaking heavy messages in an upbeat three-and-a-half minutes of tight power pop. But it also does something that has thus far eluded a lot of the political art that's been made in the last few years: it recognizes that the problems being grappled with on the album come from inside the house, and cultivates a sense of responsibility to confront it artistically.

Lo Talker were founded by Shepard who was looking for a fresh start after leading his band Roadkill Ghost Choir for eight years, playing every major festival, an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman and touring alongside Band of Horses. Also joining Shepard in the band are brother Zach (bass), who also played in Roadkill Ghost Choir, as well as Alec Stanley (guitar/keyboard), Rhett Fuller (guitar), and Jeremiah Johnson (drums). The album was produced, mixed, and engineered by longtime friend of the band, Kevin Ratterman, known for his work with similar southern rock inspired indie acts like Jim James, My Morning Jacket, and Strand Of Oaks, at his studio in Los Angeles.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Alexa Rivera

