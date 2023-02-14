VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Unveils 'ceilings' Video

Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine unveils a video for her hit song "ceilings" directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow); watch below.

Of the video, Lizzy states, "the 'ceilings' music video represents the seconds after meeting someone you like, where you begin to picture a relationship with them. Ultimately, you realize that it doesn't actually exist and it was just your imagination. I think we all do that, it's human nature and that's really what the song is about too."

"ceilings" is from her second studio album, five seconds flat, released last April on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. "ceilings" continues to see week over week growth with nearly 60 million streams and counting. The track is featured as one of Apple Music 1's "23 For '23," where Lizzy is spotlighted as a new artist to watch in 2023 by host Zane Lowe, while the official "ceilings" audio on Tik Tok has nearly 185M views across 40K unique videos.

Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

five seconds flat garnered extensive Best of 2022 year-end coverage from Bob Boilen's Favorite Music of 2022 (five seconds flat and "reckless driving"), Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2022 ("all my ghosts") and INSIDER's Best Albums of 2022 & Best Songs of 2022 ("ceilings"). Additionally, Lizzy has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR's Tiny Desk where the performance was voted Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

Most recently, she co-wrote and performed "Hold On," the theme song for the new Apple Original series "Dear Edward." The track is co-written with Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman").

Moreover, Lizzy is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates this spring. "The End of The Movie" Tour which immediately sold-out, kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 430 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*

April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*

April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*

April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*

April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*

April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*

May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*

May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*

May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*

June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*

June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*

June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale

June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*

June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus

*sold out